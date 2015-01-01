पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Gurgaon
  • Students Showing Trend In Direct Admission Under The Seventh Round Of ITI, Today Students With Less Than 50% Marks Will Get Admission

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एडमिशन:आईटीआई में सातवें राउंड के तहत डायरेक्ट एडमिशन में छात्र दिखा रहे रुझान, आज 50% से कम अंक वाले स्टूडेंट को मिलेगा एडमिशन

गुडगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान में सातवें राउंड के तहत एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया में छात्र रुझान दिखा रहे हैं। फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से ऑन द स्पॉट छात्रों को एडमिशन दिया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत शुक्रवार को 50 से अधिक प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करने वाले छात्रों को मौका दिया गया। सुबह 11:00 बजे तक मेरिट कार्ड के आधार पर सूची तैयार की गई।

वहीं अब शनिवार को यह दाखिला प्रक्रिया बंद कर दी जाएगी, जिसमें 50% कम अंक वाले सभी छात्रों को मौका दिया जाएगा। आईटीआई के सभी संस्थानों में कोविड-19 पालन को लेकर पुख्ता इंतजाम दिखे। उचित दूरी व सैनिटाइजेशन का सभी जगह पर विशेष ध्यान रखा गया।

गर्ल्स आईटीआई की प्रिंसिपल सरला अरोड़ा ने बताया कि छात्रों को यह मर्सी चांस दिया जा रहा है। इसमें जो छात्र पहले ऑनलाइन दाखिला ले चुके हैं उनके साथ ही जिन छात्रों ने अभी तक अपना ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करवाया है। उनको भी यह मौका दिया गया।

संस्थानों में ऑन द स्पॉट आवेदन के साथ ही ऑनलाइन मेरिट को डाउनलोड कर संस्थान में जमा करवाया जा रहा है। इसके बाद दस्तावेजों की वेरिफिकेशन कर दाखिला छात्रों को मिला। इसके लिए अलग से कमेटियां भी तैयार की गई हैं। गुड़गांव महरौली रोड स्थित आईटीआई के प्रिंसिपल गीता आर सिंह ने बताया कि शनिवार को यह दाखिला प्रक्रिया पूरी कर दी जाएगी। संस्थान में रिपोर्ट करने वाले छात्रों की वेरिफिकेशन के बाद मेरिट कार्ड के आधार पर सूची जारी की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें