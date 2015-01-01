पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:जिले में 50 दिन में कोरोना के सबसे कम केस मिले, तीन पेशेंट की मौत

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

गुड़गांव में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार पिछले दस दिन में काफी कम हो गई है। जहां नवंबर में रोजाना औसतन 656 केस मिल रहे थे, वहीं दिसंबर के 11 दिन में रोजाना 405 की औसत से 4462 पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। हालांकि कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वालों में अभी राहत नहीं मिली है।

शुक्रवार को भी तीन पेशेंट ने दम तोड़ दिया। जिससे कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 328 हो गई। जबकि कुल केस बढ़कर शुक्रवार को 54 हजार के पार पहुंच गई जबकि इनमें से 51 हजार से अधिक पेशेंट ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं।

वहीं जिला में अब रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 95 फीसदी से अधिक हो गया है। शुक्रवार को जिला में कुल 296 नए केस मिले जबकि 644 ठीक होकर घर लौट गए। ऐसे में कुल केस बढ़कर 54054 हो गए। इनमें से 51362 पेशेंट ठीक होकर लौट चुके हैं।

जिला में अब तक 577806 पेशेंट की सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की जा चुकी है। जबकि दिसंबर के 11 दिन में ही 61197 लोगों की सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की गई है। जिनमें से 4462 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं दिसंबर में 36 पेशेंट दम तोड़ चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें