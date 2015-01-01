पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन ओपन:कॉलेजों में एडमिशन प्रक्रिया का अंतिम चरण शुरू, 26 नवंबर को होगी ओपन काउंसलिंग

गुड़गांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के सरकारी कॉलेजों में अंतिम चरण के तहत दाखिले की प्रक्रिया सोमवार से शुरू हो गई है। छात्रों के पास आवेदन का मौका भी खुला है। इस बारे में निदेशालय की ओर से जरूरी दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। सप्ताह के पहले दिन बड़ी संख्या में छात्र कॉलेज पहुंचे, सुबह 9:00 बजे से ही छात्रों की संख्या कॉलेज परिसर में देखने को मिली। जिसके लिए अलग से कमिटी भी तैयार किए गई थी।

अलग-अलग सब्जेक्ट के लिए अलग-अलग काउंसलिंग रूप बनाएं गए। जहां पर छात्रों ने अपने परसेंटेज के आधार पर अपनी फिजिकल अटेंडेंस और काउंसलिंग करवाई। सेक्टर 14 गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स कॉलेज की एडमिशन नोडल अधिकारी ज्ञान देवी ने बताया कि एससी वर्ग को छोड़कर सभी आरक्षित खाली पड़ी सीटों पर सामान्य श्रेणी के छात्रों को दाखिला दिया जाएगा। जो छात्र दाखिला नहीं ले पाए हैं।

उनके पास अभी आखरी मौका बचा है। इससे पहले कॉलेजों में ओपन काउंसलिंग के तहत दाखिला प्रक्रिया पूरी की गई थी। निदेशालय की ओर से पोर्टल पर 26 अक्टूबर तक छात्रों को ओपन काउंसलिंग के लिए पंजीकरण कराने का मौका भी दिया गया। फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के तहत दस्तावेजों की जांच प्रक्रिया कॉलेजों की ओर से ऑफलाइन ही पूरी की जा रही है।

इसके लिए कॉलेजों में कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल को फॉलो किए जाने के भी आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। पुराने कॉलेजों के मुकाबले नए कॉलेजों में ज्यादा संख्या में सीटें खाली हैं। ऐसे में अंतिम काउंसलिंग में उन्हें भर पाना भी बड़ी चुनौती है। कॉलेजों के पास अपना खुद का इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर न होने के कारण सीटें खाली होने के बावजूद छात्र रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे।वहीं अंतिम चरण के दाखिले में बिना लेट फीस के साथ छात्र दाखिला ले पाएंगे।

दाखिला प्रक्रिया 14 नवंबर तक निदेशालय की ओर से पूरा करने के बाद 16 नवंबर से नए सत्र की कक्षाएं शुरू कर दी जाएंगी। इस संबंध में पहले ही उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों को आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं ऐसे में बची हुई सीटों को लेकर छात्रों के आवेदन लिए जा रहे हैं।

