पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुष्यंत चौटाला:जिस व्यक्ति को हरियाणा में रहते हुए एक दशक से ज्यादा समय हो गया है उसे भी हम हरियाणवी ही मानते हैं

गुड़गांव3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड़गांव. एक कार्यक्रम में मौजूद डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला व अजय सिंह चौटाला।

हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा कि प्रदेश में राशन डिपुओ में महिलाओं को हिस्सेदारी देने की जरूरत है और इसके लिए अगले साल नियमों में बदलाव करके प्रावधान किया जाएगा, जिससे महिलाएं और सशक्त होंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने चुनाव घोषणा पत्र में जो वायदे किए थे उनको कानूनी रूप देकर पूरा किया जा रहा है।

इसी क्रम में प्रदेश के युवाओं के लिए प्राइवेट सेक्टर में 75 प्रतिशत आरक्षण का प्रावधान कर दिया गया है, लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि पहले से लगे दूसरे प्रदेशों के लोगों को हटाया जाएगा बल्कि आरक्षण का प्रावधान होने के बाद जितने रोजगार सृजित होंगे उनमें प्रदेश के युवाओं को 75 प्रतिशत आरक्षण मिलेगा।

साथ ही उपमुख्यमंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि जिस व्यक्ति को हरियाणा में रहते हुए एक दशक से ज्यादा का समय हो गया है उसे भी हम हरियाणवी ही मान लेते हैं। इस मौके पर जेजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अजय सिंह चौटाला ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी की वजह से विकास का जो पहिया रुक गया था, वह अब धीरे-धीरे फिर से घूमना शुरू हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव के समय घोषणा पत्र के जरिए जो वायदे हमने किए थे उनको विधिवत कानून बनाकर पूरा किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें