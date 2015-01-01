पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:आज देवउठनी एकादशी पर करीब एक हजार जोड़े बंधेंगे परिणय सूत्र में, 26 नवंबर से लागू होंगे पाबंदी के आदेश

गुड़गांव7 मिनट पहले
होटल में समारोह में कोरोना संरक्षण नियमों की पालना सम्बन्धी जांच करती पुलिस।
  • गुड़गांव में कल से शादी समारोहों में फिर पाबंदी, खुले में 100 व बंद बैंक्वेट हॉल में 50 लोग हो सकेंगे शामिल

कोरोना संक्रमण पर काबू पाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार के बाद हरियाणा के छह जिलों में भी शादी समारोहों में होने वाली भीड़ पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई है। हालांकि बुधवार को जिला में करीब एक हजार से अधिक शादियां हैं, लेकिन 26 नवंबर से पाबंदी के आदेश लागू करने के जारी किए गए हैं।

ऐसे में लोगों को एक दिन की राहत दी है, लेकिन इस छूट के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व मास्क लगाने का विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा। इन आदेशों को लागू करना जिला पुलिस व प्रशासन के लिए चुनौती होगा। शहर के होटल व बैंक्वेट हॉल पर पुलिस लगातार निगरानी कर रही है, लेकिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में निगरानी करना आसान नहीं होगा।

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने मंगलवार को एनसीआर व इसके साथ लगते जिलों में कोविड -19 के मामलों में हुई वृद्धि के चलते हरियाणा सरकार ने प्रदेश में सामाजिक समारोहों जैसे शादी, राजनीतिक या धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों इत्यादि में लोगों की संख्या को सीमित करने का निर्णय लिया है। जिला में पिछले एक सप्ताह से पुलिस ने मास्क नहीं लगाने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को लेकर सख्ती दिखा रही है।

गत सोमवार को भी पुलिस ने गुड़गांव में मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले 1200 लोगों के चालान किए। वहीं अब तक जिला में मास्क नहीं लगाने पर 91707 लोगों के चालान किए जा चुके हैं, जिनसे कुल 45853500 रुपए जुर्माना भी वसूल किया गया है। लेकिन शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोगों की पाबंदी लगाए जाने के आदेशों को लागू करना पुलिस के लिए चुनौती अवश्य रहेगा।

गुड़गांव में 24 घंटे में मिले 822 नए केस, तीन पेशेंट ने दम तोड़ा

गुड़गांव में मंगलवार को भी 24 घंटे के दौरान 822 नए केस मिले। वहीं तीन पेशेंट ने दम तोड़ दिया। जिससे नवंबर महीने में ही करीब 16 हजार नए केस मिल चुके हैं। जबकि 24 दिन में ही 57 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

वहीं अब तक कुल केस का आंकड़ा 45894 तक पहुंच चुका है। इसके अलावा जिला में 269 पेशेंट दम तोड़ चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब तक 461321 लोगों की सैंपलिंग व टेस्टिंग की जा चुकी है। वहीं जिला में अब तक कुल 39540 पेशेंट ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं।

शादियों में पहले ही तय हो जाती है संख्या| शादी समारोह से पहले ही टैंट, हलवाई, निमंत्रण वितरित हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में अब शादी समारोह में लोगों की संख्या पर पाबंदी लगाए जाने से लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। गुड़गांव में टैंट डीलर एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि गुड़गांव में एक हजार से अधिक शादियां बुधवार व गुरुवार को हैं। जिनमें से अधिकतर में एक हजार से अधिक लोगों की बुकिंग की गई है। ऐसे में इनमें भीड़ कम करना बड़ी चुनौती होगा।

तेजी से बढ़ने लगा संक्रमण| गुड़गांव में कोरोना संक्रमण के केस तेजी से बढ़ने लगे हैं। मंगलवार को नगर निगम के जोन-1 में 158, जोन-2 में 258, जोन-3 में 147, जोन-4 में 166, पटौदी ब्लॉक में 62, फर्रुखनगर में आठ व सोहना में 23 केस मिले हैं। पटौदी ब्लॉक में एक दिन में मिलने वाले ये सबसे अधिक केस रहे हैं।

