दिवाली की खरीददारी:आज धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा दीपावली, दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस व नरक चतुर्दशी पर बाजारों में रही भीड़

गुड़गांव26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर बाजार में खरीददारी के लिए लगी भीड़।
  • लोगों ने जिला प्रशासन के दिशा-निर्देशों को नजरअंदाज करते हुए खूब खरीददारी की

शुख-समृद्धि का पर्व दीपावली को लेकर गुड़गांव और मेवात के उत्साहित हैं। लोग आज धूमधाम से दीपावली मना रहे हैं। हर तरफ़ रौनक है। इस उत्साह में लोग कोरोना का भय भी भूल चुके हैं। लोगों ने जिला प्रशासन के दिशा-निर्देशों को नजरअंदाज करते हुए खूब खरीददारी की।

पिछले कई दिनों से शहर के मुख्य सदर बाजार, सोहना चौक, जैकबपुरा, ओल्ड व न्यू रेलवे रोड स्थित बाजारों सहित शहर के एमजी रोड स्थित दर्जनभर शॉपिंग मॉल्स में शहरवासी व ग्रामीण खरीददारी कर रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को भी इन बाजारों व मॉल्स में भारी भीड़ दिखाई दी। उधर पुलिस प्रशासन ने भी शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए तैयार है।

शहर के मुख्य सदर बाजार सहित सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर भी पुलिस की पीसीआर तैनात की गई है। पुलिसकर्मियों को भी शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए तैनात किया गया है। शुक्रवार को छोटी दीपावली यानि कि नरक चतुर्दशी का पर्व शहरवासियों व ग्रामीणों द्वारा धूमधाम से मनाया गया बाजारों में दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस पर लोग आवश्यक सामान ज्वैलरी, सोने चांदी के सिक्के, फर्नीचर, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम व गर्म कपड़े आदि खरीदते दिखाई दिए। दीवाली की खरीददारी को लेकर पिछले तीन दिन से न्यू रेलवे रोड, ओल्ड रेलवे रोड, गुरुद्वारा रोड, सोहना रोड हाइवे, पटौदी रोड, बसई रोड, खांडसा रोड एमजी रोड पर भी भारी ट्रैफिक रहा। जिससे दिनभर वाहन सड़कों पर रेंगते नजर आए। वहीं खरीददारी धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन भी जमकर हुई। वहीं ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर्मी भी त्यौहार के अवसर पर सदर बाजार से लेकर सभी ट्रैफिक लाइटों पर मुस्तैद दिखाई दिए।

छोटी दीवाली पर जलाया जाता है यम दीपक
नरक चतुर्दशी को लेकर मान्यता है कि इस दिन घरों में यमराज की पूजा की जाती है। छोटी दीपावली पर सायं के समय लोगों ने अपने घरों के बाहर दीए जलाकर रखे, जिन्हें यम का दीपक कहा जाता है। कहा जाता है कि यमराज के लिए तेल का दीपक जलाने से अकाल मृत्यु भी टल जाती है। छोटी दीपावली को सौन्दर्य और आयु प्राप्ति का दिन भी माना जाता है।

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण, यमराज और शुक्र विग्रह की उपासना भी लोगों द्वारा की गई। आज के दिन ही भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने अत्याचारी नरकासुर का संहार किया था। हालांकि इस बार कोरोना व बढ़ते प्रदूषण को देखते हुए आतिशबाजी व बम-पटाखों पर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा रोक लगाई हुई है, लेकिन फिर भी प्रशासन की नाक तले बम-पटाखे फोड़े जा रहे हैं।

