पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सड़क मॉडल:विजन जीरो फॉर यूथ’ के तहत बच्चों के लिए सुरक्षित स्कूल बनाने के लिए हुआ ट्रायल

गुड़गांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुड़गांव. सेक्टर-47 में बच्चों के लिए तैयार किया गया सुरक्षित सड़क मॉडल।

विजन जीरो फॉर यूथ के तहत बच्चों के लिए सुरक्षित स्कूल बनाने के लिए नगर निगम व जिला प्रशासन के सहयोग से डब्ल्यूआरआई इंडिया व राहगिरी फाऊंडेशन ने सेक्टर-47 स्थित माऊंट ओलम्पस स्कूल के पास एक विशेष ट्रायल किया।शहरी पैमाने पर डिजाइन की अस्थाई स्थापना, जिसे सामरिक शहरीवाद भी कहा जाता है, के तहत सेक्टर-47 में एक स्कूल जोन बनाने के लिए यह परीक्षण किया गया।

विशेष रूप से बच्चों के लिए सड़क को सुरक्षित बनाने के इरादे से कोन्स, पेंट, पर्ननवीनीकरण सीटों और कुछ संकेतों की मदद से अस्थाई परिवर्तन किया गया। स्कूल की सड़क के 200 मीटर दायरे में बच्चों के लिए फुटपाथ, पिक-अप और ड्रॉप सुविधाओं के साथ-साथ आकर्षक वेटिंग एरिया, स्कूल गेट के सामने सुरक्षित क्रॉसिंग जोन बनाए गए।

नगर निगम के आयुक्त विनय प्रताप सिंह तथा चीफ इंजीनियर रमन शर्मा और उनकी टीम ने स्कूल के आसपास के कैरिजवे के परिवर्तन की प्रक्रिया का नेतृत्व किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें