कार्रवाई:बामडोली में 25 से अधिक फायर कर जान से मारने के प्रयास मामले में दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

गुड़गांवएक घंटा पहले
बामडोली गांव में गैंगस्टर के गुर्गों द्वारा फायरिंग कर एक युवक को घायल करने और जान से मारने के प्रयास के मामले में पुलिस ने दो अन्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अब तक इस मामले में पांच आरोपी गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। गिरफ्तार किए गए आरोपियों से दो देशी पिस्टल व कारतूस आदि बरामद किए गए हैं।

पुलिस ने करीब एक महीने बाद तक पांच आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जबकि मुख्य आरोपी अभी फरार है। गत 15 नवंबर की रात को करीब 10.30 बजे पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में सूचना मिली थी कि गांव बामडोली में एक घर पर कुछ लागों ने फायरिंग कर दी है और झगड़ा हो रहा है। इस सेक्टर-10 थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची थी।

पुलिस ने झगड़े में घायल सनेश कुमार, शमशेर, सुमित, प्रवीण व मनोज इत्यादि को ईलाज के लिए हॉस्पिटल ले जाया जा चुका था। वहीं जोगिंद्र यादव ने लिखित शिकायत में बताया कि इसका छोटा भाई विजेंद्र और इसके चाचा का लड़का सुमित गांव में परचून की दुकान से घर आ रहे थे तो इनके ही गांव के आकाश उर्फ आशु के घर से थोड़ा पहले आकाश व उसके 10-15 साथी आ गए और उनसे पूछा कि यहां क्यों खड़े हो तो इसके भाइयों ने बताया कि वे गांव के ही रहने वाले हैं तभी उन लोगों ने इसके भाइयों के साथ बुरी तरह से मारपीट शुरू कर दी।

फिर झगड़े का शोर सुनकर यह और परिवार के सभी सदस्य मौके पर पहुंच गए और इसके दोनों भाइयों को छुड़ाकर ले आए। उसके करीब 20 से 25 मिनट बाद आकाश उर्फ आशु व उसका छोटा भाई सनी उसका पिता आजाद व कमलेश पत्नी आजाद तथा 50-60 बदमाशों के साथ आए और सभी लोग बंदूक हथियारों लाठी-डंडों तथा सरियों से लैस होकर हमारे घर ऊपर फायरिंग करते हुए सभी ने सीधा हमला बोल दिया।

