कार्रवाई:हत्या के प्रयास समेत गाड़ी लूटने के मामले में शामिल दो बदमाश अरेस्ट, दोनों पर 12 से अधिक मुकदमें दर्ज

गुड़गांव19 मिनट पहले
गिरफ्तार किए गए दोनों आरोपियों के संबंध में जानकारी देते पुलिस अधिकारी।

हत्या, हत्या के प्रयास, मारपीट, अवैध हथियार, लङाई-झगङा, लूट, हथियार के बल पर लूट आदि अपराधिक मामलों में शामिल दो बदमाशों को क्राइम ब्रांच मानेसर की टीम ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों ने दो दिन पहले ही थाना खेड़की दौला में अलग-अलग स्थानों से हथियार के बल पर फायर करते हुए 02 कार छीनने की वारदातों को दिया था अन्जाम।

अपराध शाखा मानेसर की पुलिस टीम ने कुछ घंटों के अन्दर ही बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों से हथियार के बल पर छीनी गई दो कारों को भी बरामद किया है साथ ही एक पिस्टल व चार कारतूस भी आरोपियों के कब्जे से बरामद किए हैं।

गत 14 दिसंबर को थाना खेड़कीदौला पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि एसपीआर रोड पर हथियार के बल पर गाड़ी लूटने को लेकर मिली। जिस पर पुलिस टीम नजदीक पाल्म हिल्स एसपीआर रोड पर पहुंची तो मुस्तफा निवासी गांव आसरा, जिला बागपत ने एक लिखित शिकायत के माध्यम से बताया कि वह कार पर ड्राईवरी की नौकरी करता है। गत 14 दिसंबर को इसके पास सवारी पिकअप के लिए फोन आया।

उस कॉल पर यह एसपीआर रोड पर सवारी पिकअप के लिए चला गया तो इसकी गाड़ी के पास दो युवक आए और गाड़ी में बैठ गए। फिर उन्होंनें ड्यूटी कैंसिल कर दी और इसकी कनपटी पर पिस्टल लगा दिया। जिससे वह डरकर गाड़ी को छोड़कर भागने लगा तो उनमें से एक लड़के ने इसको पकड़कर इसकी जेब से हथियार के बल 6500 रुपए छीन लिए और इसकी गाड़ी व पैसे लेकर वहां से भाग गए।

इस पर पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत के आधार पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया और इस मामले में जांच शुरू कर दी है। इसके बाद 14 दिसंबर को ही एक और कार लूट की सूचना मिली। जिसमें हवाई फायर करते ह्यंडई कार लूट ली गई।

