कोहरे का कहर:हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, एक ही दिन में पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़का पारा, न्यूनतम तापमान 4.5 रहा

गुड़गांव18 मिनट पहले
फिरोजपुर झिरका. सर्दी से बचने के लिए आलाव जलाते लोग।
  • 2 सड़क हादसों में 4 लोगों की मौत, अगले 4 दिन मौसम रहेगा साफ

पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी के कारण मैदानी क्षेत्रों में एकाएक पारा लुढक गया है। पिछले दो दिन से हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ने गुड़गांव में न्यूनतम पारे में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 4.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। जबकि सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 9.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। ऐसे में एक दिन में 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पारा लुढक गया।

वहीं मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान भी 17.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। मंगलवार का दिन सीजन में सबसे ठंडा रहा है। वहीं मंगलवार सुबह कोहरा भी छाया रहा, जिससे खासकर हाइवे पर वाहनों की रफ्तार कम रही। वहीं सिंगल रोड फर्रुखनगर स्टेट हाइवे पर रोडवेज की बस ने इको कार में टक्कर मार दी, जिससे तीन स्टूडेंट की मौत हो गई।

वहीं पटौदी में भी ऑटो के पलटने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। दिसंबर महीने के दो सप्ताह बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन मंगलवार को पहली बार ठंड महसूस हुई। जबकि 12 दिसंबर तक गुड़गांव में न्यूनतम तापमान भी 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। ऐसे में ठंड नहीं बढ़ने से आम लोगों के अलावा किसान भी चिंतित हो रहे थे।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के प्रभाव के कारण गत 11-12 दिसंबर को बादल छाए रहने और बारिश की संभावना जताई गई थी, लेकिन मामूली बूंदाबांदी होने के बाद अचानक से तापमान लुढक गया। जिसका कारण पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में हुई बर्फबारी रही। पिछले तीन दिन में ही न्यूनतम तापमान में आठ डिग्री सेल्सियस की कमी आई है। वहीं मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि इस सप्ताह में ही अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट होने और हवा की रफ्तार कम रहने पर कोहरा छाए रहने की संभावना रहेगी।

अगले चार दिन मौसम रहेगा साफ, बढ़ेगी ठंड
मौसम विभाग के अनुमान के अनुसार आने वाले चार दिन मौसम साफ रहेगा जबकि 20 दिसंबर को एक बार फिर बादल छा सकते हैं। जिससे एनसीआर में कुछ स्थानों पर बूंदाबांदी भी हो सकती है। वहीं 20 दिसंबर तक न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास रह सकता है।

कोहरे के दौरान सड़क पर चलते समय रखें सावधानी
कोहरे के दौरान निर्धारित से कम गति में ही वाहन चलाए और अपनी लेन में चलें।
जब कोहरे में सड़क पर निकलें तो दूसरे वाहनों को बहुत तेज गति में ओवरटेक करने की कोशिश ना करें।

नौकरी की तलाश के लिए जा रही महिला की दुर्घटना में मौत
पटौदी| मंगलवार को नौकरी की तलाश में घर से निकली महिला की दुर्घटना में दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। महिला जिस ऑटो में सवार होकर जा रही थी, वह दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। आटों के नीचे दबने के कारण लगी अंदरूनी चोटों के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई जबकि कई अन्य महिलाएं घायल हो गई जिनको इलाज के पटौदी सामान्य अस्पताल लाया गया।

