हादसा:धूमसपुर में काटी जा रही अवैध काॅलोनी में घंटों तक चला पीला पंजा

गुड़गांव41 मिनट पहले
गुड़गांव. तोड़ फोड़ करता डीडीपी दस्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुड़गांव. तोड़ फोड़ करता डीडीपी दस्ता।

करीब एक महीने पहले कादरपुर गांव में पथराव के बावजूद तोड़फोड़ करने के बाद मंगलवार को एक बार फिर डीटीपी ने करीब छह घंटे तक तोड़फोड़ अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान कई ऐसे मकानों को तोड़ दिया गया, जिनमें परिवार रह रहे थे। इस दौरान मामूली विरोध भी हुआ लेकिन भारी पुलिस बल की मौजूदगी में विरोध दब गया और डीटीपी आरएस बाठ ने शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से करीब 15 से अधिक मकानों, 100 डीपीसी व चारदीवारी तोड़ दी गई। डीटीपी आरएस बाठ का दावा है कि उन्होंने करीब 100 एकड़ में काटी जा रही कालोनी को पूरी तरह ध्वस्त कर दिया।

इंडेन गैस गोदाम के नजदीक धूमसपुर गांव से लगती करीब 100 एकड़ में फैली काॅलोनी में मंगलवार को उस समय हड़कंप मच गया जब डीटीपी आरएस बाठ की अगुवाई में तोड़फोड़ अभियान शुरू हुआ। दोपहर 12 बजे यह अभियान शुरू हुआ, जो शाम 7 बजे तक चलता रहा। इस दौरान कई ऐसे मकानों को तोड़ दिया गया, जिसमें परिवार रह रहे थे। हालांकि डीटीपी आरएस बाठ ने बताया कि निर्माणाधीन मकानों को तोड़ा गया है।

जबकि वहां रहने वाले लोगों ने बताया कि ऐसे कई मकान तोड़ दिए गए, जिनमें दो साल से अधिक समय से परिवार रह रहे थे। इसके सबूत भी उनके पास हैं। एक मकान के ऊपर रखी पानी की टंकी को तोड़ दिया गया, जिससे पूरा पानी व मकान एक साथ नीचे आ गया। हालांकि कई ऐसे मकान तोड़े गए, जिनका लेंटर व शैटरिंग डाली गई है।

