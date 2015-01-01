पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की अनदेखी:शिकायत के 11 माह बाद खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ सहित अन्य धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज

नूंहएक घंटा पहले
फिरोजपुर झिरका के खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के खिलाफ एक महिला प्राध्यापिका की शिकायत के 11 महीने बाद छेड़छाड़, जान से मारने की धमकी व अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करने सहित अन्य धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामले की आगामी कार्रवाई में जुट गई है। अभी इस मामले में आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में पीडि़ता प्राध्यापिका ने बताया कि वह एक स्कूल में कार्यरत थी। उन्होंने स्कूल प्राचार्य व अतिरिक्त खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी इंद्रजीत सिंह मजोका के संज्ञान में 7 जनवरी 2020 को स्कूल में लगे कैंप के दौरान बच्चों की कम संख्या आने की बात कहीं तो खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने इसी बात को लेकर उनसे कहा कि तुम हरामजादी कौन होती हो कहने वाली तुझे मेवात में नौकरी करनी सिखा दूंगा। तू किसी और स्कूल में होती तो तेरे हाथ पैर तोड़ देते। धमकी देते हुए खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने पीडि़ता प्राध्यापिका से कहा कि जा तुझे जहां पर जाना है तू मेरा कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकती है। पीडि़ता ने बताया कि इससे पूर्व भी खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने नवंबर दिसंबर 2019 में चले निष्ठा ट्रेनिंग कार्यक्रम के दौरान भी उनसे कहा कि तू खा खाकर मोटी हो गई है।

तेरे गाल भर आए है और इससे पूर्व भी वह उनका जेठ बनने की बात कहता रहा। जिससे इस मामले को लेकर प्राध्यापिका ने फिरोजपुर झिरका के थाना में तत्कालीन थाना प्रभारी को 11 जनवरी 2019 को शिकायत दी। जब मामले में कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो उन्होंने 14 जनवरी 2019 को तत्कालीन उपायुक्त को ईमेल के माध्यम से भी शिकायत दी और उनसे मिलकर न्याय की गुहार लगाई।

