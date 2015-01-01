पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने पर दिया:2 बार तीन तलाक और हलाला की शिकार हुई पत्नी, आठ आरोपियों पर केस

नूंह32 मिनट पहले
जिले में एक महिला दो बार तीन तलाक व दो बार हलाला की शिकार हुई। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने 8 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल एक भी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। पीड़िता नगीना थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एक गांव की है। जिसकी शादी 14 अप्रैल 2012 को नूंह शहर में रहने वाले अब्दुल समी उर्फ ख्वाजा पुत्र रफीक अहमद के साथ हुई। पीड़िता ने पुलिस शिकायत दी कि ससुराल पक्ष दहेज को लेकर मारपीट व परेशान कर रहे थे।

दहेज में स्कॉर्पियों गाड़ी व 5 लाख रुपयों की मांग कर रहे थे। 2017 में पति अब्दुल समी ने दहेज की मांग पूरी न करने पर मेरी मौजूदगी में पिता को फोन पर तीन बार तलाक बोलकर कर तलाक दे दिया। इसके बाद मायके पहुंचने पर सास, ससुर, देवर, ननद, नन्देव घर पर आए और कहा कि अभी तलाक नहीं हुआ। पिता से कहा कि अपनी बेटी (पीड़िता) को बड़कली निवास पर भेज दो। बड़कली निवास पर पहुंचने पर रात को नन्देव जावेद कमरे में घुस गया और दुष्कर्म किया।

सुबह इस बारे सास, ननद आदि को बताया तो कहा कि तुम्हारा नन्देव के साथ हलाला के तौर पर निकाह कराया। अब इस बारे किसी को नहीं बताना। भविष्य में फिर इस तरह की घटना नहीं होगी। पीड़िता ने कहा कि बड़कली निवास पर 4 महीने तक घर के अंदर कैद रखा। फिर ससुराल नूंह में लेकर आए और ससुर ने पति के साथ पुन: निकाह पढ़ाया।

फिर दोबारा ऐसा ही हुआ। वहीं इस मामले में सिटी थाना नूंह ने पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पति अब्दुल समी उर्फ ख्वाजा, ससुर डॉ रफीक अहमद, सास जाकरा, देवर भावदीन, ननद तमन्ना, यासमीन निवासी नूंह शहर, ननद साहिना, नन्देव जावेद निवासी बडक़ली के खिलाफ 5 नवंबर को विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया।

