पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दहेज-प्रताड़ना:दो-दो बार तीन तलाक व हलाला की शिकार हुई पत्नी, आठ पर केस दर्ज

नूंह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में एक महिला दो बार तीन तलाक व दो बार हलाला की शिकार हुई हैं। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने आठ लोगों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल, मामले से जुड़े एक भी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी हुई है। पीड़िता नगीना थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत एक गांव की है।

जिसकी शादी 14 अप्रैल 2012 को नूंह शहर में रहने वाले अब्दुल समी उर्फ ख्वाजा पुत्र रफीक अहमद के साथ हुई। पीड़िता ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि ससुराल पक्ष दहेज को लेकर मारपीट व परेशान कर रहे थे। दहेज में एक स्कॉरपियो गाड़ी व 5 लाख की मांग कर रहे थे। वर्ष 2017 में पति अब्दुल समी ने दहेज की मांग पूरी न करने पर मेरी मौजूदगी में पिता को फोन पर तीन बार तलाक बोलकर कर तलाक दे दिया।

इसके बाद मायके पहुंचने पर सास, ससुर, देवर, ननद, नन्देव घर पर आए और कहा कि अभी तलाक नहीं हुआ। पिता से कहा कि अपनी बेटी (पीड़िता) को बड़कली निवास पर भेज दो, कुछ दिनों तक वहां रह लेगी और इतने हम तलाक से संबंधित मौलवियों से मसला पूछ लेंगे। बड़कली निवास पर पहुंचने पर रात नन्देव जावेद कमरे में घुस गया और जबरन दुष्कर्म की वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

सुबह इस वारदात के बारे में सास, ननद आदि को बताया तो कहा कि तुम्हारे ससुर डॉ रफीक अहमद ने तुम्हारे नन्देव के साथ हलाला के तौर पर निकाह कराया। अब इस घटना के बारे में किसी को नहीं बताना। भविष्य में फिर इस तरह की घटना नहीं होगी। पीड़िता ने कहा कि बड़कली निवास पर 4 महीने तक घर के अंदर कैद रखा। फिर ससुराल नूंह में लेकर आए और ससुर ने पति के साथ पुन: निकाह पढ़ाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें