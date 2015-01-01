पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण की रफ्तार धीमी:दिल्ली में 10-20 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से चल रही हवा ने घटाया प्रदूषण

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • पंजाब व हरियाणा में पराली जलाने की 1264 मामले सामने आए

उत्तर पश्चिम की तरफ से चलने वाली 10.20 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे रफ्तार से चलने वाली दो दिनों से चल रही तेज हवा के कारण दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण का स्तर लगातार घट रहा है। तेज हवा के कारण हवा से प्रदूषक कण वातावरण में अधिक मौजूद नहीं रह पाए। पर अभी भी दिल्ली एनसीआर का एयर इंडेक्स की श्रेणी स्वास्थ्य के लिए चिंताजनक बनी हुई है।

शनिवार को दिल्ली एनसीआर के एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स में सुधार हुआ। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि रविवार को भी प्रदूषण के स्तर में थोड़ी और सुधार की उम्मीद है, लेकिन फिर 24 से 27 नवंबर के बीच प्रदूषण बढ़ सकता है और इस कारणा एयर इंडेक्स बहुत खराब श्रेणी में पहुंच सकता है। शनिवार को दिल्ली में एयर इंडेक्स 251 दर्ज किया गया।

एक दिन पहले एयर इंडेक्स 296 था। ग्रेटर नोएडा नोएडा व गाजियाबाद में प्रदूषण के स्तर में अधिक सुधार हुआ। एक दिन पहले इन तीनों ही शहरों एयर इंडेक्स बहुत खराब श्रेणी में था। शुक्रवार को गाजियाबाद में एयर इंडेक्स 325 ग्रेटर नोएडा में 314 व नोएडा में 306 दर्ज किया गया था।

एक मौसम बेवसाइट के अनुसार पंजाब व हरियाणा में पराली जलाने की 1264 मामले सामने आए हैं। एक दिन पहले पराली जलाने की 495 मामले आए थे। इस तरह पराली जलाने की घटनाएं एक बार फिर बढ़ गई है। पर पराली का धुआं दिल्ली पहुंचने के लिए पूरी तरह अनूकूल मौसम नहीं होने के कारण उसका असर इस बार दिल्ली पर कम हुआ।

सफर इंडिया के अनुसार दिल्ली एनसीआर के प्रदूषण में करीब 13 फीसद हिस्सेदारी पराली के धुएं की रही। जो पिछले कुछ दिनों के मुकाबले अधिक है। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के अनुसार 22 नवंबर को एयर इंडेक्स मध्यम या खराब श्रेणी में निचले स्तर पर रहने का अनुमान है। 23 नवंबर को हवा खराब और 24 से 27 नवंबर के बीच बहुत खराब श्रेणी में रह सकती है

