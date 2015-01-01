पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्रॉड का मामला:1006 करोड़ की बैंक धोखाधड़ी केस में बेस्ट फूड पर केस, सीबीआई ने 4 ठिकानों की तलाशी ली

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
  • एसबीआई ने शिकायत में कहा कंपनी ने फंड को डायवर्ट कर धोखाधड़ी की

प्रीमियम बासमती चावल के सबसे बड़े प्रोसेसर में से एक बेस्ट फूड लिमिटेड के 4 ठिकानों की मंगलवार को सीबीआई ने तलाशी ली। इसमें एसबीआई के नेतृत्व वाले कंसोर्टियम में 1006.46 करोड़ रुपए की कथित बैंक धोखाधड़ी के लिए फर्म के चेयरमैन मोहिंदर पाल जिंदल और एमडी दिनेश गुप्ता के आवास भी शामिल है। ये आवास दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ में हैं।

जांच एजेंसी ने बेस्ट फूड्स के खिलाफ 1 अप्रैल 2015 से मार्च 2018 के बीच कर्ज की राशि को अवैध तरीके से दूसरी जगह भेजने के मामले में धोखाधड़ी, जालसाजी, गबन, आपराधिक साजिश समेत अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज करने के बाद ये कार्रवाई की गई है।

एसबीआई ने अपनी शिकायत में सीबीआई से कहा है कि बेस्ट फूड लिमिटेड अंब्रेला ब्रांड के नाम से प्रीमियम, बेस्ट सुपर प्रीमियम समेत विभिन्न श्रेणियों में देशभर में पैक्ड चावल बेचता है।इस फर्म ने बैंक से लिए गए कर्ज की राशि को डिफॉल्ट करना शुरू कर दिया, जिससे वह एनपीए में आ गई और उस पर सितंबर 2016 तक 1006.46 करोड़ रुपए बकाया हो गया।

कथित बैंक धोखाधड़ी के लिए फर्म के चेयरमैन मोहिंदर पाल जिंदल और एमडी दिनेश गुप्ता के आवास भी शामिल है फॉरेंसिक ऑडिट में पाया गया कि फर्म ने बैलेंस शीट में गड़बड़ी की और फंड को डायवर्ट कर धोखाधड़ी की।

