पुलिस की कार्रवाई:फ्लैट देने के नाम पर की 103 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी, पुलिस ने कंपनी के निदेशक को किया अरेस्ट

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
एक आवासीय टाउनशिप परियोजना के नाम पर 103 करोड की ठगी के आरोप में एक आदमी को अरेस्ट किया गया है। आरोपी प्रिम्रोस इनफ्राटेक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के निदेशक हैं, जिनकी कंपनी ने 36 महीने में लोगों को फ्लैट देने के नाम पर फ्रॉड किया था। पुलिस ने बताया साल 2018 में हुई शिकायत के बाद कंपनी के सभी निदेशक फरार हो गये।

खरीदारों से फ्लैट के बाद ली रकम को कंपनी निदेशक ने अपने रिश्तेदारों की कंपनी में ट्रांसफर कर दिया और मौज मस्ती में उड़ाया। मामले में राजेश गुप्ता समेत 22 शिकायतकर्ता ने शिकायत दी थी। जिसमें बताया गया प्रिम्रोस इनफ्राटेक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड व उसकी सहयोगी कंपनी रियल क्राफ्ट बिल्डटेक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की ओर से वर्ष 2012 में ग्रेटर नोएडा में राइन आवासीय टाउनशिप प्रस्तावित की गयी थी। कंपनी ने 36 महीने में फ्लैट दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया था। रियल क्राफ्ट बिल्डटेक कंपनी ने बुकिंग शुरू की।

अथॉरिटी ने नहीं दी थी परियोजना को अनुमति
ग्रेटर नोएडा डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी ने इस परियोजना के लिए बिल्डिंग प्लान को मंजूरी नहीं दी गई थी। इसके बावजूद बुकिंग की गई। कंपनी ने प्रस्तावित 754 फ्लैट में से 438 को बेचकर 103 करोड़ रुपये इक्कठा किये हैं और प्रस्तावित समय में सिर्फ 30 फीसदी काम ही पूरा किया।

निदेशकों ने खरीदारों से एकत्र धन को अन्य परियोजना के निर्माण, व्यक्तिगत संपति बनाने, मौज मस्ती और कुछ संस्थाओं को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए उन्हें ऋण दिया। इस वजह से परियोजना का काम खटाई में पड़ गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी बृजभूषण गुप्ता को रविवार 8 नवंबर को पंचकुला हरियाणा से गिरफ्तार किया है।

आरोपी जयपुर विश्वविद्यालय से वाणिज्य स्नातक है। इसने ग्रेटर नोएडा में एक प्रॉपर्टी डीलर के रूप में काम शुरू किया। बाद में वह बिल्डर बन गया।

