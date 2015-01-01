पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठग पकड़ाए:नौकरी का झांसा देकर करते थे ठगी, 3 अरेस्ट

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पढ़े लिखे युवक कॉल सेंटर खोलकर कर रहे थे गलत काम

नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले तीन लोगों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। आरोपियों की पहचान शकरपुर निवासी गौरव शर्मा, सोनू जैसवाल व हरीश कुमार के तौर पर हुई। इनमें एक आरोपी ने इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड कम्यूनिकेशन में बीटेक है दूसरा बीटेक ड्रॉप आउट तो तीसरा ग्रेजुएट है।

इन तीनों का ही पुराना आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड नहीं मिला है। इनके पास से तीन लैपटॉप, नौ हार्ड डिस्क, सात स्मार्ट फोन, पंद्रह डेबिट कार्ड, चार बैंक की पासबुक व अन्य सामान जब्त किया है। डीसीपी साउथ ईस्ट डिस्ट्रिक आरपी मीणा ने बताया खुद के साथ हुई ठगी की बाबत सन्नी शर्मा ने गोविंदपुरी थाने में शिकायत दी थी। जिसमें उसने बताया इस साल जून में उसने खुद को नौकरी देने वाली एक साइट पर रजिस्‍टर्ड किया था।

इसके कुछ दिन बाद ही उसके पास कॉल आ गई। झांसा एयरलाइंस कंपनी में एयरपोर्ट ग्राउंड स्टाफ का दिया या था। उससे ऑनलाइन दस्तावेज भेजने और रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस के तौर पर तीन हजार रुपए मांगे गए। पीड़ित ने रकम और दस्तावेज भेज दिए।

इसके बाद उससे 45 हजार रुपए चार बार में बैंक अकाउंट में मंगवा लिए गए। यह रकम वापस लौटाने की बात कही गई थी। लेकिन उसे न तो नौैकरी मिली और ना ही अपनी रकम। इंस्पेक्टर एश्वीर साइबर सेल की टीम ने जांच के दौरान उस बैंक अकाउंट के बारे में जानकारी जुटायी जिसमें रकम डाली गई थी। अकाउंट गौरव शर्मा के नाम पर था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें