पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • 69.4% Of Healthworkers Have Been Vaccinated In Madhya Pradesh, 20% Are Not Yet Engaged In Delhi.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हम टॉप-5 में:मप्र टॉप और हरियाणा 5वें नंबर पर, राज्य में 57.2% हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीके लग चुके हैं, दिल्ली सबसे पीछे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वैक्सीनेशन - Dainik Bhaskar
वैक्सीनेशन
  • सबसे ज्यादा मरीजों वाले महाराष्ट्र में एक तिहाई हेल्थवर्कर्स को टीके लग पाए हैं

देश में कोरोना के खिलाफ टीकाकरण की रफ्तार अब तक उम्मीद से आधी रही है। 31 जनवरी तक कुल 39.5 लाख हेल्थवर्कर्स को टीके लगे हैं, जो लक्ष्य के 42.7% हैं। दरअसल, 31 जनवरी तक सभी 92.6 लाख हेल्थवर्कर्स को, जबकि फरवरी अंत तक सभी 3 करोड़ हेल्थ-फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य है।

टीकाकरण में मध्यप्रदेश सबसे आगे है। वहां 69.4% हेल्थवर्कर्स को टीके लग चुके हैं। तेलंगाना और राजस्थान क्रमश: दूसरे और तीसरे स्थान पर हैं। दूसरी ओर दिल्ली, छत्तीसगढ़, पंजाब और महाराष्ट्र सबसे धीमी रफ्तार वाले राज्य बने हुए हैं। अभी तक सिर्फ 8 राज्य ऐसे हैं, जहां आधे से ज्यादा हेल्थवर्कर्स को टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं। दूसरी ओर, 8 राज्य ऐसे भी हैं, जहां अभी तक 20% हेल्थवर्कर्स को भी टीके नहीं लगाए जा सके हैं।

आंकड़े 31 जनवरी तक के, तब तक सभी 92.61 लाख हेल्थवर्कर्स को टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य था।

  • टॉप-7 अभी तक पंजीकृत लक्ष्य
  • राज्य कुल टीके हेल्थवर्कर्स पूरा
  • मध्यप्रदेश 2,98,376 4,29,981 69.4%
  • तेलंगाना 1,68,771 2,45,775 68.7%
  • राजस्थान 3,33,930 5,24,218 63.7%
  • ओडिशा 2,07,462 3,59,653 57.7%
  • हरियाणा 1,26,759 2,24,376 56.5%
  • यूपी 4,63,793 9,06,752 51.1%
  • गुजरात 2,56,097 5,16,425 49.6%

यहां रफ्तार अभी तक पंजीकृत लक्ष्य

  • सबसे धीमी कुल टीके हेल्थवर्कर्स पूरा
  • दिल्ली 54,711 2,78,343 19.7%
  • तमिलनाडु 1,12,687 5,32,605 21.2%
  • छत्तीसगढ़ 76,705 2,73,442 28.1%
  • झारखंड 48,057 1,63,844 29.3%
  • पंजाब 59,285 1,97,481 30.0%
  • महाराष्ट्र 3,10,825 9,63,857 32.2%
  • प. बंगाल 2,66,407 7,00,418 38.0%

छोटे राज्यों में त्रिपुरा (66.3%), मिजोरम (63.9%) आगे, बाकी सभी में 20% या इससे कम टीके लगे हैं। मणिपुर (9.7%), पुद्दुचेरी (12.0%), मेघालय (13.7%), नगालैंड (18.6%) और चंडीगढ़ (20.1%) सबसे पीछे चल रहे हैं।

यही रफ्तार रही तो... फरवरी तक 3 करोड़ टीकों का लक्ष्य मुमकिन नहीं; रोज 9.6 लाख टीके लगाने होंगे, अभी औसत 2.32 लाख है

भारत में 16 जनवरी को टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हुई थी। तब बताया गया कि फरवरी अंत तक, यानी कुल 44 दिन में 3 करोड़ टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए रोज 6.82 टीके लगाने जरूरी थे, जबकि अभी तक का रोजाना औसत 2.32 लाख है। इसलिए अब अगर फरवरी में ही 3 करोड़ का लक्ष्य हासिल करना है तो 27 दिन (2 फरवरी भी शामिल) में रोज 9.6 लाख टीके लगाने होंगे। यानी, रोज लगने वाले टीकों की संख्या 4 गुना करनी होगी।

राज्यों में टीकाकरण केंद्र बढ़ाए जा रहे

अगले दो हफ्ते में टीकाकरण केंद्रों को संख्या दो से तीन गुना करने की तैयारी है। जैसे छत्तीसगढ़ में अभी 200 केंद्र हैं, बुधवार से 700 केंद्र होंगे। झारखंड में 160 केंद्र हैं, दो हफ्ते में 300 किए जाएंगे। बिहार में 689 केंद्र बने हैं, इन्हें बढ़ाकर 1 हजार किया जा रहा है। दूसरी ओर, 12 राज्यों में इसी हफ्ते फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीके लगने लगेंगे।

60 देश हमसे टीके मांग रहे, 17 देशों को 64 लाख टीके भेजे भी जा चुके हैं

पिछले दो महीने में 60 देश भारत सरकार से टीकों की मांग कर चुके हैं। इनमें से 17 देशों को 31 जनवरी की शाम तक 64 लाख टीके भेजे जा चुके थे। बांग्लादेश को सबसे ज्यादा 20 लाख, म्यांमार को 15 लाख और नेपाल को 10 लाख टीके भेजे गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser