पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पुलिस चेकिंग के नाम पर लोगों को ठगने वाले लिफाफा गैंग के 8 बदमाश गिरफ्तार

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वॉकी टॉकी लेकर चेकिंग के नाम पर पर लोगों को लगाते थे चपत

साउथ वेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक पुलिस ने लिफाफा और लुटेरों के गैंग का पर्दाफाश कर आठ बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास से तीन कार, सोने की ज्वेलरी, तीन कम्यूनिकेशन डिवाइस वॉकी-टॉकी, प्री रिकॉर्डिड मैसेज, तीस क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड की शेप में कटे कार्ड, सौ लिफाफे, दिल्ली पुलिस के मॉस्क, आठ मोबाइल, बीस असली एटीएम कार्ड, मोबाइल के सिम आदि सामान जब्त किया है।

पुलिस की ओर से दावा किया गया है इनके पकड़े जाने से जिले में ही आठ आपराधिक केस सुलझा लिए गए हैं। आरोपियों की पहचान त्रिलोकपुरी निवासी इसरार, प्रदीप, गीता कॉलोनी निवासी मोनू, कमल, अमन, उमाशंकर, नजीम व अंकित के तौर पर हुई। डीसीपी इंगित प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कई ऐसी वारदातें सामने आ चुकी थीं, जिसमें बदमाशों ने पहले लोगों को कार में लिफ्ट दी। फिर पुलिस चैकिंग का झांसा देकर उनके कीमती सामान को लिफाफे में डालकर उसे बदल दिया।

कार के नंबर से पकड़ में आए बदमाश
आरके पुरम थानाध्यक्ष राजेश शर्मा और इंस्पेक्टर देवेन्द्र प्रणव की टीम को इन जालसाजों की धरपकड़ के काम में लगाया गया। सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज खंगालने के बाद पुलिस को कार का चार डिजिट का नंबर हाथ लगा। पुलिस जांच के दौरान खबर मिली इस तरह की वारदात करने वाले बदमाश फ्रूट मार्केट के नजदीक आने वाले हैं, जिसके बाद पुलिस की एक टीम ने ट्रैप लगा बीती रात साढे आठ बजे स्विफ्ट कार सवा तीन लोगों को पीछा कर दबोच लिया। इनकी पहचान इसरार, प्रदीप व मोनू के तौर पर हुई। इनसे हुई पूछताछ में ऐसी वारदात करने वाले दो अन्य गैंग के सदस्यों के बारे में जानकारी मिली, जिसके बाद पांच अन्य बदमाशों को भी अरेस्ट किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें