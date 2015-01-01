पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेंगू का आतंक:पिछले एक सप्ताह में डेंगू के 80 नए मामले मिले, साल में अब तक डेंगू के आ चुके है 901 मामले

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों के बीच डेंगू से राहत की खबर आई है। पिछले सप्ताह के मुकाबले इस सप्ताह डेंगू के मामले में करीब 20 फीसदी की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इस सप्ताह डेंगू के 80 मामले सामने आए हैं, जबकि पिछले सप्ताह यह आंकड़ा 99 पर था। दिल्ली नगर निगम के अनुसार इस सप्ताह डेंगू के 80 मामले सामने आए हैं, पिछले सप्ताह 99 नए मामले सामने आए थे।

इस बार 19 मामलों की कमी देखी गई। निगम के अनुसार दिल्ली में इस साल अभी तक डेंगू के 901 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। डेंगू के अलावा दिल्ली में मलेरिया के मामले में भी कमी देखी गई है। इस सप्ताह मलेरिया के 1 मामले सामने आए हैं। अभी तक 223 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। पिछले सप्ताह भी दिल्ली में मलेरिया के 6 मामले सामने आए थे।

वहीं चिकनगुनिया के मामले में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इस सप्ताह 2 मामले चिकनगुनिया के आए है, जबकि पिछले सप्ताह चिकनगुनिया के मामले 5 तक पहुंच गए थे। निगम के अनुसार दिल्ली में अभी तक चिकनगुनिया के 101 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं।

