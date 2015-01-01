पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • 90 Water Warriors Were Honored For The First Time In The Country, Barren Land Became Fertile Due To The Efforts Of Someone, And Someone Saved Millions Of Liters Of Water

भास्कर खास:देश में पहली बार सम्मानित हुए 90 जल योद्धा, किसी के प्रयासों से बंजर जमीन उपजाऊ बनी तो किसी ने बचाया करोड़ों लीटर पानी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

जल संरक्षण के लिए देश में पहली बार 90 ‘जल योद्धा’ पुरस्कृत किए गए। इनमें लोग भी है और संस्था भी। किसी ने गांव की जमीन को उपजाऊ बनाया तो किसी ने पेड़-पौधे लगाकर ईको सिस्टम को मजबूत किया। बुधवार को उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू ने इन्हें वर्चुअली पुरस्कृत किया।

यूपी के उमाशंकर पांडे को ‘खेत पर मेड़, मेड़ पर पेड़’ के लिए तो झारखंड के एसके सिंह को ‘गांव का पानी गांव में, खेत का पानी खेत में’ की परिकल्पना साकार करने के लिए पुरस्कृत किया गया। इन जल योद्धाओं ने किस तरह अपना योगदान दिया, आइए जानें...

यूपी: ‘खेत पर मेड़’ विधि से गांव लबालब, देशभर का मॉडल बनी
यूपी के बांदा से 14 किमी दूर बुंदेलखंड का जलग्राम जखनी। इस गांव को पानी से लबालब करने का श्रेय उमाशंकर पांडे को जाता है। उन्होंने साल 2000 में सबसे पहले सीवर का पानी खेतों में लाने के लिए नालियां बनवाईं। इसके बाद सभी सूखे पड़े कुएं, तालाब और जल स्रोत को साफ करवाया। इसके बाद‘खेत पर मेड़ और मेड़ पर पेड़’ अभियान चलाया।

इसमें बारिश के पानी को खेत में मेड़ बनाकर रोका गया और मेड़ पर ऐसे पौधे लगाए गए जो पानी को रोक सकें। इस विधि के जरिए धान उगाने में मुश्किलें झेलने वाले बुंदेलखंड में भी बेहतर पैदावार हुई। साथ ही भूजल स्तर भी काफी ऊपर आया है। पूरे देश में अब यह विधि अपनाई जा रही है।

महाराष्ट्र: नदियों से गाद निकाली, खाद बनाई, भू-जलस्तर बढ़ाया

महाराष्ट्र के सूखाग्रस्त लातुर, उस्मानाबाद और बीड जिले में अनिकेत द्वारकादास लोहिया पिछले 30 साल से जल संरक्षण पर काम कर रहे हंै। उन्होंने इन तीन जिलों की नदियों और तालाबों से करीब 50 लाख क्यूबिक लीटर गाद निकालकर बंजर जमीन में डाली। इससे न सिर्फ बंजर जमीन उपजाऊ हुई बल्कि बिना रसायन के पैदावार भी बढ़ गई। गाद हटाने से नदियों में पानी का जमाव और भू-जलस्तर भी बढ़ा।

झारखंड-राजस्थान: 894 करोड़ लीटर पानी बचाकर दिया सबक

झारखंड के हजारीबाग जिले के एसके सिंह ने ‘गांव का पानी गांव में, खेत का पानी खेत में’ की परिकल्पना साकार कर 894 करोड़ लीटर पानी बचाया। जन-जागरण केन्द्र संस्था की ओर से 243 हेक्टेयर बंजर जमीन में पानी जमा करने का काम किया गया। इधर, राजस्थान के नागौर के रजनीश शर्मा ने श्रमदान से बावड़ी का जीर्णोद्धार किया। 14 दिन तक करीब 40 फीट गड्ढा किया।

इसमें बारिश का पानी पाइप से भरा। इसके अलावा वेटनरी अस्पताल की छत से गिरने वाले पानी को भी करीब 80 फुट पाइप लाइन डालकर बावड़ी में डाला गया। पुराने तालाब जो कई वर्षों से भरे पड़े थे, उसे खुदवाकर उसमें जल संचय शुरू किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें