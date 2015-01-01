पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नया कानून और संशोधन:धोखेबाज एनआरआई दूल्हों को सजा दिलाने के लिए नया कानून बनेगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • नया कानून और संशोधन हर धर्म के लोगों पर लागू होंगे

शादी के बाद धोखा देने वाले प्रवासी भारतीयों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए नए प्रावधान लाए जा रहे हैं। इसके तहत एक नया कानून बनेगा और दो मौजूदा कानूनों में संशोधन होंगे। इससे शादी के बाद धोखा खाने वाली युवतियों को संरक्षण मिल सकेगा। यह पहला केंद्रीय कानून होगा।

जो भारतीय नागरिकता वाले सभी धर्म के एनआरआई पर लागू होगा। इस लिहाज से नया कानून समान नागरिक संहिता की दिशा में पहला कदम कहा जा सकता है। यह विधेयक पिछले साल 11 फरवरी को लोकसभा में पेश हुआ था, जिसे संसद की स्थायी समिति के पास भेजा गया था। 4 अक्टूबर को इसे फिर से स्थायी समिति को भेजा गया।

अब उसकी सिफारिशों के आधार पर नया विधेयक तैयार हुआ है। समिति ने इस कानून के दायरे में जम्मू-कश्मीर को भी लाने की सिफारिश की है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि इसे स्वीकार किया जा रहा है, क्योंकि इस राज्य में पिछले चार साल में एनआरआई से विवाह में धोखाधड़ी की 41 शिकायतें मिली हैं।

दोषी व्यक्ति की संपत्ति जब्त हो सकेगी

ये बदलाव होंगे

  • एनआरआई को विवाह की तारीख से 30 दिन के अंदर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। ऐसा न करने पर पासपोर्ट, यात्रा दस्तावेज या तो रोके जाएंगे या जब्त होंगे।
  • कोर्ट विदेश मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट के माध्यम से वारंट जारी करेंगे, चल-अचल संपत्ति जब्त होगी। भगौड़े करार दिए जाएंगे।

...ये फायदा होगा
नियमों में बदलाव के बाद आरोपी के यात्रा दस्तावेज, पासपोर्ट, वीसा विवरण, विदेश में पर्मानेंट रेसीडेंसी कार्ड मिल जांच एजेंसी को आसानी से जाएंगे। ये सभी जानकारियां मिलने से आगे की कार्रवाई और पुख्ता हो सकेगी। मित्र देशों से आरोपी को वापस भी लाया जा सकेगा।

एनआरआई से आमतौर पर ऐसे धोखे मिलते हैं

  • पत्नी को भारत में छोड़ देते हैं।
  • शादी दर्ज नहीं करा भाग जाते हैं।
  • पत्नी को वीसा नहीं मिलता, क्योंकि पति कहता है शादी नहीं हुई।
  • शादी के बाद पता चलता है पति पहले से शादीशुदा है।
  • पति विदेश चला जाता है, ससुराल में पत्नी सताई जाती है।
  • आव्रजन के स्तर, आय और नौकरी के बारे में झूठ बोलते हैं।
  • विदेश में पत्नी का वीसा रिन्यू करने की अनुमति नहीं देते।

4 साल में धोखे के 5 हजार से ज्यादा मामले

  • 2016: 1510
  • 2017: 1498
  • 2018: 1299
  • 2019: 991
  • पंजाब: 763
  • यूपी: 501
  • महाराष्ट्र: 468
  • दिल्ली(एनसीआर): 436
  • राजस्थान: 371
  • कर्नाटक: 341
  • तमिलनाडु: 321
  • हरियाणा: 288
  • मध्यप्रदेश: 249
