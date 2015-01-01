पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एमसीडी चुनाव का बजा बिगुल:आम आदमी पार्टी ने पूर्व विधायक सरिता सिंह को दिल्ली महिला विंग का प्रभारी बनाया

दिल्ली32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व विधायक और दिल्ली महिला विंग की नवनियुक्त प्रभारी सरिता सिंह।

दिल्ली के अगामी एमसीडी चुनाव को देखते हुए आम आदमी पार्टी ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। पार्टी ने चुनाव में महिलाओं की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पूर्व विधायक सरिता सिंह को दिल्ली महिला विंग का प्रभारी नियुक्त किया है। सरिता सिंह जनलोकपाल आंदोलन के समय से ही पार्टी से जुड़ी हुई हैं।

दिल्ली महिला विंग की प्रभारी नियुक्त किए जाने के बाद सरिता सिंह ने मुख्यमंत्री और आपा के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल आभार जताया है। सरिता ने कहा कि वो इस जिम्मेदारी का तन, मन, धन और पूरी ईमानदारी से निर्वहन करेंगी।

आम आदमी पार्टी के शीर्ष नेतृत्व का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि वो दिल्ली महिला प्रदेश शक्ति को आने वाले एमसीडी चुनाव में बूथ स्तर तक मजबूत करने का काम करेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि वो महिला शक्ति की सशक्त भागीदारी आने वाले नगर निगम के चुनाव में सुनिश्चित करेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें