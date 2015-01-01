पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:रेल टिकट बुकिंग के नाम पर रुपए, बैग व एटीएम लेकर फरार

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

मौर्या एन्क्लेव इलाके में ऑटो सवार ठगों ने एक युवक से रेल टिकट करवाने के नाम पर हजारों रुपए, बैग और एटीएम कार्ड लेकर फरार हो गए। पीड़ित की पहचान श्रीराम अहीरवार के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने पीड़ित के बयान पर अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक श्रीराम अहीरवार परिवार के साथ टिकरी गांव में रहता है।

वह मूलरूप से मध्यप्रदेश का रहने वाला है। पीड़ित ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह अपने गांव जा रहा था। टिकरी गांव से नांगलोई के लिए टेंपो में आया। यहां वह बस का इंतजार कर रहा था। तभी तीन युवक उसके पास आकर खड़े हो गए। बातचीत करते हुए उनमें से एक ने पूछा, भईया कहां जा रहे हो। उसने मध्य-प्रदेश जाने की बात बोली। तीनों ने कहा हम भी वहीं जा रहे हैं।

बस जिला हमारा अलग-अलग है। उन्होंने उसका रेल टिकट भी करवाने का भरोसा दिया। तीनों ने उसे एक ऑटो में बैठा लिया। ऑटो से वह कोहट मेट्रो स्टेशन के नीचे आए। यहां पर एक और युवक मिला, जो तीनों का साथी था। उनमें से एक ने कहा कि बैग ऑटो में ही रहने दो और हमारे साथ टिकट करवाने चलो। वह उनके साथ चल दिया।

एक ऑफिस के बाहर उससे 1500 रुपए और एटीएम मांग लिया। दोनों चीज उसने दे भी दिया। उसे बोला गया कि आप अपना बैग यही पर ले आओ। उसके सामने ही तीनों आरोपी ऑफिस में घुसे। जब वह बैग लेने गया तो वहां ऑटो गायब था।

जब वह आफिस के पास आया तो तीनों आरोपी भी गायब मिले। खुद को ठगा महसूस कर उसने तुरंत पुलिस को आपबीती बताई। पुलिस ने वारदात के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज कब्जे में ली है, जिससे आरोपियों की पहचान हो सके।

