कार्रवाई:झारंखड में बैठकर ही किया था अकाउंट खाली, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड करने वाले एक जालसाज को अरेस्ट किया गया है। आरोपी की पहचान उदय कुमार के तौर पर हुई जिसे जामताड़ा झारखंड से दबोचा गया। पुलिस ने इसके पास से अलग अलग बैंक के पांच डेबिट कार्ड, बैंक के अन्य दस्तावेज व एक मोबाइल बरामद किया है। डीसीपी द्वारका संतोष कुमार मीणा ने बताया द्वारका नार्थ थाने में दर्ज धोखाधड़ी के मामले में आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की गई।

पीड़ित आलोक वर्मा के पास 13 नवंबर 19 को एक मोबाइल नंबर से कॉल आई थी। फोन करने वाले ने खुद को एसबीआई कर्मी बताया और कहा कि आपका सेविंग अकाउंट को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। वजह केवाईसी बताया गया। इस औपचारिकता को पूरा करने के लिए जालसाज ने पीड़ित के पास एक लिंक भेजा जिसमें सारी जानकारी भरकर भेज दी गई। इसके कुछ देर बाद ही पीड़ित के बैंक खाते से 1,37,000 रुपए कट गए। पुलिस मुकदमा दर्ज कर इस केस की जांच में लगी थी। तफ्तीश में पता चला ठगी की रकम एसबीआई के खाते से आईडीएफसी अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर हुई थी।

बाद में यह रकम इलाहबाद बैंक और कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक में ट्रांसफर हुई। पुलिस ने बैंक खातों से संबंधी जानकारी जुटायी। टेक्निकल सर्विलांस की भी मदद ली गई। जिसे बाद जामताड़ा धनबाद में दबिश डाल आरोपी को दबोचा गया। आरोपी ने अपने भाई विजय कुमार व अन्य सहयोगियों के संग मिलकर लोगों को ठगने के लिए ऑनलाइन फ्रॉड की प्लानिंग की थी।

इस सिलसिले में उसने खुद के नाम पर, भाई और भाभी सोनम देवी के नाम पर अकाउंट खोले थे। धोखाधड़ी के बाद इन्हीं बैंक अकाउंट में रकम ट्रांसफर की जाती थी, जिसे बाद में एटीएम के जरिए निकाला जाता था। इसका भाई विजय कुमार साहिबगंज जेल में आर्म्स एक्ट के केस में बंद है। इक्कीस साल का आरोपी बारहवीं कक्षा तक पढ़ा है।

