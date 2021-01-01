पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Accused Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu Released A New Video, Said Did Not Do Anything Wrong By Nishan Sahib

लाल किले में हिंसा का मामला:आरोपी पंजाबी एक्टर दीप सिद्धू ने जारी किया नया वीडियो, कहा- निशान साहिब लगाकर कुछ गलत नहीं किया

दिल्ली25 मिनट पहलेलेखक: तोषी शर्मा
दीप सिद्धू ने कहा, 'जब निशान साहिब लगाया था, तब किसान उत्साहित थे। लेकिन, जैसे ही खबर चल पड़ी तो तब तुम सब लोगों ने अपना एजेंडा बदल लिया।' - Dainik Bhaskar
26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में लालकिले हिंसा मामले में आरोपी पंजाबी सिंगर दीप सिद्धू पर दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया है। वहीं, दीप सिद्धू पिछले 3 दिन से सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव हैं। वो लगातार वीडियो जारी कर रहा है। दीप ने बुधवार को भी एक नया वीडियो जारी किया। इसमें वह किसानों नेताओं पर आरोप लगाते हुए खुद को बेकसूर बता रहा है। दीप ने कहा कि उसने लाल किले पर निशान साहिब लगाकर कुछ गलत नहीं किया।

दीप ने किसानों से कहा कि तुम लोग झूठ की बुनियाद रख रहे हो। तुम लोगों ने उन लोगों पर गद्दार के टैग लगा दिए जो पिछले 6 महीने से तुम्हारे साथ संघर्ष में लड़ रहे हैं। कोई एक स्टेटमेंट भी निकाल कर दिखा दो जिसमें किसी ने एक दूसरे के खिलाफ भड़काया हो। मेरे पास 25 तारीख की रात से लेकर 26 तारीख तक और पिछले 6 महीने की सारी स्टेटमेंट मेरे पास पड़ी हैं। जब टाइम आएगा तब यह सब सारी स्टेटमेंट तुम्हारे साथ साझा करूंगा। किन लोगों ने भड़काया और किन लोगों ने इन्हें समझाने की कोशिश की यह बात भी सामने आ जाएगी।

दीप ने किसानों पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि किसान नेता लाल किले के बाहर खड़े रहो वीडियो बनाते रहे फोटो खिंचवाते रहे और इस बात का इंतजार करते रहे कि माहौल जिस तरह का बनेगा उस तरह चल देंगे लेकिन दीप सिद्धू को इतनी सियासत नहीं आती थी इसलिए वहां खड़ा रहा। दीप सिद्धू ने कहा, 'जब निशान साहिब लगाया था तब किसान उत्साहित थे। लेकिन, जैसे ही खबर चल पड़ी तो तब तुम सब लोगों ने अपना एजेंडा बदल लिया। दीप सिद्धू ने तुम्हारा क्या बिगाड़ा था। मैंने तो लाल किले पर जाकर हालात को संभाल ले 25 तारीख की रात को मंच पर हालात संभले यही मेरी गलती थी।'

दीप सिद्धू ने कहा, 'किसान नेता राजिंदर सिंह दीप सिंह वाला पर हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि गांव में स्मैक बेचने वाला आज स्टेज पर खड़ा होकर मेरे खिलाफ नारे लगा रहा है। आज दिन तक मैंने सीमित दायरे में रहकर ही कोई बात कही है, लेकिन यह लोग मेरे बारे में उल्टा सीधा बोल रहे हैं। लेकिन, मैं चाहता हूं कि लोगों की जीत हो लोगों को हक मिले उनका संघर्ष जीते।'

