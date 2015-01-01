पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पराली से खाद बनाने के दावा:आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा -दिल्ली सरकार बताए, पराली से खाद कितने गांवों में बनाई गई

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

राजधानी में दिल्ली सरकार के पराली से खाद बनाने के दावों को लेकर भाजपा ने सवाल उठाए हैं। दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार किसानों को पराली से खाद बनाने की दवा वितरित कर रही है, जबकि हकीकत सरकारी दावों से कोसों दूर है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार बताए कि पराली से कितने गांवों में खाद बनाई गई है।

गुप्ता ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को रियलिटी चेक की चुनौती दी है। प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी नवीन कुमार ने कहा कि किसानों के खिलाफ दिल्ली सरकार मुकदमे दर्ज करा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री ने यदि 48 घंटे मे उन गांवों के नाम नहीं बताते हैं जहां पराली से खाद बनाई गई है।

वहीं आदेश गुप्ता और नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामवीर सिंह बिधूड़ी के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली सरकार का पोल-खोल अभियान चलाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी ने ये झूठ पूरे देश मे फैलाया कि उनकी सरकार किसानों को 2600 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल के हिसाब से एमएसपी देती है और किसानों की पराली को तीन-चार दिन में घोल के माध्यम से खाद बना देती है वो भी फ्री में?

जुर्माना बढ़ाने से समस्या का हल नहीं
दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा मास्क न पहनने पर 500 रुपये का जुर्माना बढ़ाकर 2000 रुपये करने से समस्या का हल नहीं होगा। बल्कि, इससे रिश्वतखोरी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। गुप्ता ने कहा कि इस फरमान से उन लोगों को ज्यादा परेशानी होगी जो मास्क खरीदने में भी असमर्थ हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि एक तरफ दिल्ली सरकार ने बसों, तिपहिया, ग्रामीण सेवा, ई-रिक्शा आदि में पूरी क्षमता से सवारियों की छूट दे रखी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें