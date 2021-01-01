पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:नर्सरी कक्षाओं में सत्र 2021-22 के लिए दाखिले की प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू की जाएंगी

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • सीएम ने प्राइवेट स्कूलों के प्रधानाचार्यों और प्रबंधन समिति के साथ की बैठक
  • शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल मिलकर करेगी प्रयास

लॉकडाउन के बाद दिल्ली में स्कूल-कॉलेज खुलने के प्रक्रिया के बाद जल्द ही नर्सरी कक्षाओं में दाखिला प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। यह जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली उप मुख्यमंत्री व शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया के साथ दिल्ली में शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए प्राइवेट स्कूलों के प्रधानाचार्यों और प्रबंधन समिति के साथ की बैठक में भाग लेते हुए जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-22 के लिए नर्सरी स्कूलों में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू होगी। केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया ‘एक्शन कमिटी गैर सहायता प्राप्त प्राइवेट मान्यता प्राप्त स्कूल’ संगठनों के साथ दिल्ली सचिवालय के ऑडिटोरियम में शिष्टाचार बैठक की। एक्शन कमिटी एक बड़ा संगठन है और दिल्ली के करीब एक हजार मान्यता प्राप्त प्राइवेट विद्यालय इसके सदस्य हैं। सरकारी और प्राइवेट विद्यालय एक दूसरे से अलग न होकर एक दूसरे के पूरक हैं।

सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल मिलकर करें काम
केजरीवाल ने प्राइवेट विद्यालयों के प्रधानाचार्यों और प्रबंधन समिति के साथ बैठक कर शिक्षा में सुधार के लिए साथ मिल कर काम करने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के लोगों को बेहतर शिक्षा पाने के सपनों को पूरा करना हमारा लक्ष्य है। सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल दिल्ली शिक्षा की दो बांहें हैं। दिल्ली की शिक्षा व्यवस्था को विश्व स्तर पर सर्वश्रेष्ठ बनाने के लिए प्राइवेट और सरकारी विद्यालयों को साथ मिल कर काम करने की जरूरत है।

छात्रों के साथ होने वाले किसी अन्याय के सख्त खिलाफ
दिल्ली सरकार प्राइवेट स्कूलों के स्वायत्तता की हिमायती है, लेकिन बच्चों के साथ होने वाले किसी भी अन्याय के सख्त खिलाफ है। इस दौरान मौजूद उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि मानसिकता का विकास गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा का महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा बने। सरकारी और प्राइवेट स्कूल साथ मिलकर दिल्ली के बच्चों को ईमानदार, पेशेवर और भावनात्मक रूप से मजबूत बनाने का काम करेंगे।

दिल्ली के हर बच्चे को अच्छी शिक्षा प्रदान करना लक्ष्य
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार का यह लक्ष्य है कि वह दिल्ली के हर बच्चे को अच्छी शिक्षा प्रदान करे, चाहे वह किसी भी पृष्ठभूमि से क्यों न हो। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के प्राइवेट विद्यालय पहले से ही शानदार हैं। यही कारण है कि भारत के 200 सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्राइवेट स्कूलों में 100 स्कूल दिल्ली के है। हमने पिछले 5-6 वर्षों में बदहाल पड़े सरकारी स्कूलों को सुधारा है और उन्हें प्राइवेट स्कूलों के बराबर लाने का प्रयास किया है।

