हत्या:विकासपुरी में घर के बाहर अफगानी रिफ्यूजी बुजुर्ग की गोली मारकर हत्या

नई दिल्ली32 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • प्रॉपर्टी विवाद के पीछे पुलिस को हत्या का शक, तफ्तीश जारी

विकासपुरी इलाके में एक बुजुर्ग की बीती शाम गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। मृतक बुजुर्ग की पहचान 70 वर्षीय आत्म सिंह के तौर पर हुई। उनके सिर में गोली मारी गई थी। यह घटना तब हुई जब वह अपनी कार से नीचे उतरे थे, तभी पहले से ही मौजूद बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया। उन्हें गोली मार दी और फरार हो गए।

पुलिस हत्या का केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश में लगी है। पुलिस को शक है यह हत्या प्रॉपर्टी विवाद का नतीजा हो सकती है। पुलिस ने बताया बुजुर्ग एच ब्लॉक विकास पुरी एरिया में परिवार के साथ रहते थे। सोमवार शाम वह लगभग 4:45 बजे कराला स्थित अपने ऑफिस से घर लौटे थे। जैसे ही वह कार से नीचे उतरे तभी बदमाशों ने उन्हें टारगेट किया। दोनों बदमाश हेलमेट लगाए हुए थे।

28 साल पहले अफगानिस्तान से भारत आए थे आत्म सिंह
आत्म सिंह लगभग 28 साल पहले अफगानिस्तान से भारत आए थे। यहां पर वह कराला में प्रॉपर्टी का व्यवसाय करते थे। इसके अलावा कराला स्थित एक गुरुद्वारे में सेवादार भी थे। पुलिस को इस हत्या के पीछे मामला प्रॉपर्टी से जुड़ा डा लग रहा है। पुलिस उनकी कॉल डिटेल चेक कर रही है।

पता लगाया जा रहा है आत्म सिंह ने प्रॉपर्टी का कोई सौदा किया हो, साथ ही किसी से उनका कोई पुराना विवाद तो नहीं था, इस बिंदु से भी जांच की जा रही है। आत्म सिंह के परिवार में उनकी पत्नी, दो बेटे और बेटी है। एक बेटा लंदन में रहता है। आत्म सिंह कराला में एक गुरुद्वारा में सेवादार थे।

वह करीब 13 सालों से वहां के प्रधान भी थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक आत्म सिंह की गाड़ी आकर रुकी तो उनकी पत्नी ऊपर ही उनका इंतजार कर रही थी। 10 मिनट तक जब वह ऊपर नहीं आए, तो उनकी पत्नी ने अपने बेटे को कहा कि एक बार नीचे जाकर देखो तुम्हारे पापा क्यों नहीं आए? उनके बेटे ने ऊपर बालकॉनी से नीचे देखा तो आत्म सिंह जमीन पर गिरे हुए थे।

घटना से 15 मिनट पहले ही पत्नी को किया था फोन
उनकी अपनी मौत से लगभग 15-20 मिनट पहले सरदार आत्म सिंह ने अपनी पत्नी को फोन करके कहा था कि मेरे लिए पानी गर्म कर देना, मैं घर पहुंच कर नहाऊंगा। उनकी पत्नी ने पानी गर्म कर दिया था और जब सरदार आत्म सिंह की गाड़ी घर के नीचे आकर रुकी तो वह फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर ही कमरे में बैठी सीढ़ीयों पर टकटकी बांधे देख रही थी कि उनके पति ऊपर आने वाले होंगे।

लगभग 10 मिनट तक जब आत्म सिंह ऊपर नहीं पहुंचे तो उन्होंने अपने बेटे को बालकनी से नीचे झांकने के लिए कहा। बेटे ने ऊपर से देखा तो पाया कि आत्म सिंह नीचे गिरे हुए हैं।

