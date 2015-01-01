पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:टर्मिनल वन डी पर 125 मीटर की दृश्यता के साथ उड़ान भर सकेंगे विमान

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
  • कोहरे से निपटने के लिए सुविधाओं से किया लैस

दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे का परिचालन करने वाली कंपनी के अधिकारियों ने दिल्ली एनसीआर में आने वाले हफ्तों में घने कोहरे से निपटने के लिए इस बार पिछली बार के अपेक्षा आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट को और अधिक सुविधाओं से लैस करने की बात कही है। आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर कोविड के दौरान रोजाना करीब 500 उड़ानों का परिचालन होता है।

भारतीय विमानपत्तन प्राधिकरण के अधिकारियों के अनुसार कोहरे के कारण हवाई अड्डे की क्षमता उड़ान के संदर्भ में घटकर सामान्य का महज 40 फीसद रह जाती है। डायल के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी विदेह कुमार जयपुरिया ने कहा कि डायल ने टर्मिनलों पर अकस्मात यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने से निपटने के लिए डायल ने उन कमियों को दूर कर लिया है।

इस बार कोहरे को देखते हुए टर्मिनल वन डी से भी विमानों के संचालन के लिए किया जा सकता है। डायल के सीईओ जयपुरिया इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पर, तीन रनवे (रनवे 11, 29 और 28) साधन लैंडिंग सिस्टम से सुसज्जित हैं। कैट III बी ऑपरेशन को पूरा करने के लिए टैक्सी वे, विमान स्टैंड और अन्य सभी सुविधाओं को लैस किया गया हैं।

एक कैट III पद्धति विमान को 50 मीटर की न्यूनतम दृश्यता के साथ उतरने की अनुमति देता है। आईजीआई हवाई अड्डे पर एक विमान 125 मीटर की दृश्यता के साथ उड़ान भर सकता है। यह दुनिया भर के हवाई अड्डों पर लागू सर्वोत्तम अंतरराष्ट्रीय मानकों के अनुसार है।

