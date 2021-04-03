पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधन प्रणाली प्रोजेक्ट के सभी कार्य निर्धारित समय सीमा में हो पूरा : केजरीवाल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • केजरीवाल और जैन ने स्वास्थ्य सूचना प्रबंधन प्रणाली प्रोजेक्ट की किया समीक्षा

एचआईएमएस प्रोजेक्ट पूरा होने के साथ ही क्लाउड बेस स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधन प्रणाली रखने वाला देश का पहला राज्य दिल्ली होगा। दिल्ली एचआईएमएस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत एनआईटी आरएफपी जारी कर दी गई है। इसके लिए होने वाली प्री-बिड की दो बैठकें हो चुकी हैं और बिड जमा करने के साथ बिड का मूल्यांकन किया जा चुका है। एचआईएमएस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए वेंडर चयन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। यह जानकारी मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेन्द्र जैन के साथ दी।

केजरीवाल गुरूवार को अपने आवास स्वास्थ्य सूचना प्रबंधन प्रणाली (एचआईएमएस) प्रोजेक्ट की अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक कर रहे थे। सीएम केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कोर टीम के सदस्यों द्वारा डेमो, प्रस्तुति और साक्षात्कार सहित कई पहलुओं पर विस्तृत मूल्यांकन किया जा रहा है और यह प्रक्रिया 20 फरवरी तक पूरा कर ली जाएगी। इस प्रोजेक्ट का कार्यान्वयन और इसकी शुरूआत अगस्त तक करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। । सीएम ने अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के सभी कार्य निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर हर हाल में पूरा किया जाए।

कमिटी के सदस्यों ने ईओआई के लिए एनआईटी जारी

अधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री को जानकारी दिया कि इसी तरह, हेल्थ कार्ड प्रोजेक्ट के तहत कमिटी के सदस्यों ने ईओआई के लिए एनआईटी जारी कर दिया है और ईओआई के लिए प्री-बिड बैठकें हो चुकी हैं। इसके लिए बिड जमा करने की प्रक्रिया भी पूरी कर ली गई है। बिड प्रस्तुत करने के लिए 10 दिन का समय दिया गया था, जिसमें उद्योग भागीदारों से अच्छी प्रतिक्रिया मिली और कुल 21 रिस्पान्स मिले हैं। ओपन आरएफपी के माध्यम से वेंडर चयन और ऑन-बोर्डिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है।

