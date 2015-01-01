पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'आप' पर आरोप:अनामिका ने कहा -‘आप’ ने होर्डिंग लगाकर निगम की छवि धूमिल करने का किया प्रयास

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • दसवें दिन तीनों महापौरों को समर्थन में पहुंचे सांसद गंभीर, हंसराज और लेखी
  • निगमों में कोई घोटाला नहीं, साबित करें : महापौर

आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा नगर निगमों की छवि धूमिल करने के लिए झूठे होर्डिंग और पोस्टर लगाए जा रहे हैं। होर्डिंग्स के द्वारा यह प्रचारित किया जा रहा है कि नगर निगमों में 2500 हज़ार रुपए का घोटाला हुआ है। यह बात साउथ दिल्ली की महापौर अनामिका ने बुधवार को धरना स्थल पर कही। उन्होंने कहा कि इन होर्डिंग्स पर आम आदमी पार्टी या उनके किसी वरिष्ठ नेता का नाम नहीं है।

क्योंकि वे स्वयं जानते हैं ये सारे आरोप बेबुनियाद और निराधार है, इन्हें साबित नहीं किया जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे द्वारा आम आदमी पार्टी को यह चुनौती दी जाती है कि अगर उनके पास प्रमाण है तो यह आरोप साबित करें, नहीं तो वे स्वयं ही इन होर्डिंग्स को हटा लें।

महापौर ने कहा कि हम मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह करते हैं कि वे झूठ और फ़रेब की राजनीति छोड़, नगर निगमों को उनका बकाया फंड जारी करें ताकि हम दिल्ली के नागरिकों को जन सुविधाएं प्रदान कर सके और नगर निगमों के कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन जारी कर पाए।

दसवें दिन दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री से नगर निगमों के 13 हज़ार करोड़ के बकाया राशि जारी करने की मांग की। वहीं तीनों महापौरों को समर्थन देने के लिए दिल्ली के सांसद गौतम गंभीर, हंसराज हंस, मीनाक्षी लेखी और भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता ने धरना स्थल पर जाकर मुलाकात की।

स्थायी समिति ने भेजा आप सरकार को कानूनी नोटिस
दिल्ली सरकार और दिल्ली नगर निगम के बीच जुबानी जंग अब कानूनी रूप ले रही है। आप सरकार द्वारा दिल्ली नगर निगम के कथित 2500 करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले पर बुलाए गए विधानसभा के विशेष सत्र के साथ ही उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम में स्थायी समिति के अध्यक्ष ने दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन, दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष राघव चड्ढा, आप पार्टी की प्रवक्ता आतिशी और सौरव भारद्वाज को कानूनी नोटिस भेजा है। समिति के अध्यक्ष छैल बिहारी गोस्वामी ने कहा कि निगम के खिलाफ गलत बयानबाजी व झूठे आरोपों के खिलाफ यह कानूनी नोटिस भेजा गया है।

