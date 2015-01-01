पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मांग:पूरे देशभर में आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट 400 रुपए में करने का इंतजाम कराया जाए

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
देश में कोरोना संक्रमण की फिर बढ़ती रफ्तार के बीच इसकी महंगी टेस्टिंग का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा है। वहां दायर एक याचिका में मांग की गई है कि कोरोना टेस्टिंग की कीमत पूरे देश में एक जैसी की जाए। साथ ही सबसे सटीक समझा जाने वाला आरटी-पीसीआर (रिवर्स ट्रांसक्रिप्शन-पॉलिमरेज चेन रिएक्शन) टेस्ट 400 रुपए में करने का इंतजाम कराया जाए।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबड़े और जस्टिस एएस बोपन्ना तथा वी रामासुब्रहमण्यम की बेंच ने यह याचिका सुनवाई के लिए स्वीकार की है। अदालत ने इस पर केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। इस पर अगली सुनवाई दो सप्ताह बाद होगी। याचिका वकील अजय अग्रवाल ने दायर की है।

भारत को फाइजर की वैक्सीन की शायद जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी : हर्षवर्धन
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन ने कहा है कि भारत को अमेरिकी दवा निर्माता फाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन की जरूरत शायद न पड़े। एक अंग्रेजी अखबार को दिए साक्षात्कार में सोमवार को उन्होंने कहा, ‘अभी तो अमेरिका ने ही फाइजर को वैक्सीन बनाने का लाइसेंस नहीं दिया है। ऐसे में भारत जैसे अन्य देश इस पर विचार करें, इसका अभी कोई मतलब नहीं बनता।

हालांकि हम सभी (दवा निर्माताओं) के संपर्क में हैं। लेकिन मुझे नहीं लगता कि हमें फाइजर की वैक्सीन की जरूरत पड़ेगी। भारत में उसकी अपनी तीन वैक्सीन परीक्षण के अगले चरणों में हैं। ये फरवरी-मार्च 2021 तक उपयोग के लिए उपलब्ध हो जाएंगी, ऐसी उम्मीद है।’ केंद्र सरकार के सूत्रों के मुताबिक कोरोना वैक्सीन के शुरुआती टीके सबसे पहले देश के चिकित्साकर्मियों को लगाए जाएंगे।

