कार्रवाई:चोरी के मोबाइल खरीद कर बेचने वाले 4 शातिर हथियारों के साथ अरेस्ट

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आरोपियों से पिस्टल, कारतूस, चाकू, बाइक और 16 मोबाइल बरामद

राजपार्क थाना पुलिस ने चोरी के फोन सस्ते में खरीदकर महंगे दामों पर बेचने वाले चार शातिर बदमाशों को हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान अजय उर्फ बचकंदा, अशोक उर्फ बिल्ला, सुनील और सोनू के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से 1 पिस्टल, 2 कारतूस, 1 चाकू, 1 चोरी की बाइक और 16 चोरी के मोबाइल फोन जब्त किए है।

पकड़े गए चोरों आरोपी कुछ गैंग के संपर्क में है, जो लूट, चोरी व झपटमारी की वारदात में शामिल रहे हैं। पुलिस इनके बारे में पता करके उनके ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की जा रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक राजपार्क थाने में तैनात कांस्टेबल कृष्ण कुमार अपने साथी कांस्टेबल रोहताश कुमार के साथ बाइक पर रात करीब 1.15 बजे मंगोलपुरी पार्क में गश्त कर रहे थे।

उनको पार्क की दीवार के पास पकड़े गए दोनों आरोपी बैठे हुए दिखाई दिए। जिनको रुकने का इशारा किया। पुलिस को देखकर दोनों भागने लगे। जिनको दबोच लिया। आरोपियों के कब्जे से 5 मोबाइल फोन और चाकू बरामद किया।

आरोपियों से पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि मोबाइल फोन वह अपने कुछ जानकार युवकों से सस्ते दामों पर खरीद लेते हैं। जिनको बाद वह महंगे दामों पर बेच दिया करते हैं। जब्त मोबाइल फोन मंगोलपुरी, रानी बाग और राजपार्क इलाके से चोरी किए हुए थे।

