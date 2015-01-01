पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:गैलेंट्री अवार्ड प्राप्त एएसआई को 2 करोड रुपए की रंगदारी मांगने के केस में जेल भेजा गया

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • साउथ वेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट की पीसीआर यूनिट में तैनात था एएसआई राजबीर सिंह

दो करोड रुपए की रंगदारी के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस के असिस्टेंट सब इंस्पेक्टर राजबीर सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। यह हरियाणा के कुख्यात गैंगस्टर और 5 लाख के इनामी संदीप उर्फ काला जठेड़ी के साथ मिला हुआ था। आरोपी पुलिस कर्मी वर्तमान में साउथ वेस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट की पीसीआर यूनिट में तैनात था, जिसे कोर्ट में पेश कर जेल भेज दिया गया है। इस केस में चार आरोपी पहले ही अरेस्ट हो चुके हैं।

आरोपी राजबीर सिंह दिल्ली पुलिस में बेहतरीन काम के लिए गैलेंट्री अवार्ड से सम्मानित भी हो चुका है। वह स्पेशल सेल और क्राइम ब्रांच जैसी यूनिट में भी काम रह चुका है। पुलिस ने मुताबिक हौजखास थाने में इस साल 28 जून को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी।

जिसमें बताया गया सुबह 11 बजे एक अंजान नम्बर से पिता के पास कॉल आया था। फोन करने वाले ने अपना नाम गैंगस्टर काला बताया और कहा की अगर उसे 2 करोड़ रुपये नहीं दिए तो उसके पूरे परिवार की हत्या कर देगा। इस बाबत केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की गई।

कुख्यात गैंगस्टर संदीप उर्फ काला जठेड़ी की गैंग में शामिल था राजबीर
पुलिस इन्वेस्टिगेशन में पता चला जिस सिम से कॉल किया गया वो रोहतक के रहने वाले राममूर्ति नाम के शख्स से 27 जून को मोबाइल छीना गया था। हालांकि, फोन के बजाए केवल रंगदारी के लिए सिम का प्रयोग हुआ था। कॉल सावन नाम के शख्स से मोबाइल लेकर किया गया था। यह फोन सावन से मुकेश ने लेकर उसे हरियाणा गैंगस्टर प्रमोद उर्फ काला को दे दिया।

उसने वसूली के लिए कॉल की थी। इस केस में पुलिस में सावन, प्रमोद उर्फ काला ,मुकेश और इनके साथी सनी को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी थी। पुलिस की छानबीन में पता चला प्रमोद उर्फ काले जबरन उगाही की कॉल करने के लिए 3 मोबाइल नम्बरों का इस्तेमाल कर रहा था। इन्हीं नम्बरों से एक पर वो दिल्ली पुलिस के एक एएसआई राजबीर सिंह के संपर्क में था।

14 जुलाई को राजबीर सिंह ने शिकायतकर्ता को बुलाकर इस मामले में बातचीत भी थी। गैंगस्टर प्रमोद को शिकायतकर्ता का मोबाइल नम्बर राजबीर ने ही दिया था और ये भी कहा था कि अगर वह 2 करोड़ रुपये न दे तो बिल्डर के बेटे की कार पर फायरिंग कर दी जाए। एएसआई राजबीर सिंह ही इस गैंग का मास्टरमाइंड है।

