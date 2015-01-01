पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Atishi Said Strict Action Should Be Taken Against The Punjab And Haryana Government For Burning The Purli

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई की मांग:आतिशी ने कहा -पराली जलाने के लिए पंजाब व हरियाणा सरकार पर सख्त कार्रवाई हो

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

दिल्ली विधानसभा की पर्यावरण समिति ने पंजाब और हरियाणा में पराली जलाने की वजह से दिल्ली में बढ़ने वाले प्रदूषण के मुद्दे पर सोमवार को केंद्र सरकार द्वारा गठित एयर क्वालिटी कमीशन (एक्यूसी) से मुलाकात की।

पर्यावरण समिति की अध्यक्ष आतिशी ने कहा कि समिति ने कमीशन से मुलाकात कर पराली जलाने पर पंजाब और हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्रियों की जवाबदेही तय करने और केस दर्ज कर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। साथ ही, कमीशन से पंजाब और हरियाणा की सरकारों को बायो डी-कंपोजर तकनीक से पराली का समाधान करने के लिए आदेश जारी करने का भी अनुरोध किया गया है।

मीटिंग के बाद एक बयान जारी करते हुए आम आदमी पार्टी की विधायक एवं दिल्ली विधानसभा पर्यावरण समिति की चेयरपर्सन आतिशी ने कहा कि इस मीटिंग के लिए इसलिए आए थे, क्योंकि हर वर्ष अक्टूबर और नवंबर के महीने में दिल्ली में सांस लेना मुश्किल हो जाता है। अस्थमा के मरीजों को, बुजुर्गों को, बच्चों को बड़ी तकलीफों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

उन्होंने बताया कि एयर क्वालिटी कमीशन से मिलकर हमने दो महत्वपूर्ण मांग उनके समक्ष रखी। पहला, दिल्ली का पूसा इंस्टीट्यूट ने पराली को डी-कंपोज करने के लिए जो एक तकनीक इजाद की है, एयर क्वालिटी कमिशन हरियाणा और पंजाब की सरकारों को उसका इस्तेमाल करने के आदेश दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें