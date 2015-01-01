पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन सिंघु बॉर्डर से रिपोर्ट:बब्बर खालसा के आतंकी का कटआउट लगा, हवारा के नाम पर बना अकाल यूथ संगठन

तोषी शर्मा | सिंघू बॉर्डरएक घंटा पहले
आतंकी जगतार सिंह हवारा तिहाड़ जेल में बंद है लेकिन सिंघु बॉर्डर पर उसके समर्थन में बैनर लगे है।
  • किसान मोर्चा के मंच से सीएए, एनआरसी, धारा 370 का भी विरोध
  • आंदोलन स्थल के अंदर की वो तस्वीरे जो बताती है सबकुछ ठीक नहीं

नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली के सिंघू, टिकरी, कुंडली, गाजीपुर समेत सभी बॉर्डरों पर पिछले 20 दिनों से किसान धरने पर बैठे हैं। इन किसानों में सबसे ज्यादा संख्या पंजाब के किसानों की हैं। मौके पर माहौल और सिंघू बॉर्डर पर लगे मंच पर हो रहे भाषणों से ये कहा जा सकता है कि आंदोलन किसानों के मुद्दे को छोड़ दूसरे मुद्दों की ओर डाइवर्ट हो गया है।

सिंघू बॉर्डर पर बैठे आंदोलित किसानों ने अपने वाहनों और धरना स्थल पर जगह-जगह वी आर फार्मर, नॉट टेररिस्ट के बैनर और पोस्टर लगा रखे हैं। लेकिन इन पोस्टरों के उलट भी बहुत कुछ ऐसा चल रहा है जो साबित करता है कि इस आंदोलन में बब्बर खालसा इंटरनेशनल आतंकी संगठन से जुड़े लोग भी शामिल हैं।

इसका सबसे बड़ा सबूत आंदोलन स्थल पर लगा पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री रहे बेअंत सिंह समेत 17 लोगों की हत्या का दोषी जगतार सिंह हवारा और उसके साथियों के पोस्टर हैं। यहां हवारा का कटआउट भी लगाया गया है। हवारा के नाम पर बने संगठन अकाल यूथ की ओर से लंगर लगाया गया है।

यह लंगर संयुक्त मोर्चा के मंच से 300 मीटर की दूरी पर लगा हुआ है। जहां लंगर लगा है वहीं पर ट्रैक्टर ट्राली के दोनों ओर हवारा के फोटो लगे दो बड़े-बड़े पोस्टर लगे हैं।

कौन है जगतार सिंह हवारा
पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री बेअंत सिंह समेत 17 लोगों की हत्या के दोषी खालिस्तान समर्थक आतंकी जगतार सिंह हवारा दिल्ली के तिहाड़ जेल में बंद है। हवारा को चंडीगढ़ की निचली अदालत ने फांसी की सजा सुनाई थी। हालांकि,पंजाब व हरियाणा हाई कोर्ट ने फांसी की सजा को उम्रकैद में बदलते हुए निर्देश दिया था कि उसे अंतिम सांस तक जेल में रखा जाए।

