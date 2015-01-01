पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन:बिना मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के मिले बार-रेस्त्रां, मालिक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
कनॉट प्लेस इलाके के एक बार रेस्त्रां में सिलेंडर ब्लॉस्ट की कॉल मिली। हालांकि, वह फर्जी मिली लेकिन वहां देर रात चल रही गतिविधियों की पोल जरूर खुल गई। पुलिस ने पाया कि इस रेस्त्रां में कोरोना से संबंधित बनाए गए नियमों की अनदेखी की जा रही थी। लोग बिना मास्क के थे और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी पालन नहीं किया जा रहा था। इसे लेकर पुलिस ने रेस्त्रां मालिक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई की।

पुलिस को दिए बयान में कांस्टेबल जयपाल सिंह ने बताया उन्हें सीपी के ओएमजी क्लब में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट होने की सूचना मिली थी। देर रात एक बजे मिली इस कॉल के बाद वह मौके पर पहुंचे, लेकिन वहां सबकुछ सामान्य मिला। सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट नहीं हुआ था और ना ही कोई घायल मिला। रेस्त्रां के ऊपर जाकर देखने पर पाया गया लोग बड़ी संख्या में मौजूद थे।

खाना पीना और शराब दोनों ही चल रही थी। न तो लोग मास्क पहने हुए थे और ना ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मैंटेन कर रहे थे। कोरोना को लेकर बनाए गए नियमों का पालन रेस्त्रां मालिक की ओर से नहीं कराया जा रहा था। इस वजह से वहां कोरोना फैलने का खतरा नजर आया। पुलिस ने 13 दिसम्बर को इस मामले में रेस्त्रां मालिक के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई की।

टैंट मालिक पर कोविड गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन का केस
कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने गाइडलाइन जारी कर रखी है। जिसमें शादियों में आने वाले बारातियों की संख्या भी एक है। लेकिन बैंक्वेट हॉल और टैंट मालिक गाइड लाईन का खुलकर उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। मंगोलपुरी में भी ऐसा ही एक मामले में पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। जानकारी के मुताबिक मंगोलपुरी थाने में प्रदीप बतौर कांस्टेबल तैनात है। पीतमपुरा इलाके में गश्त करते हुए वह एक शादी समारोह के पास पहुंचे थे।

