वारदात:बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने पिस्टल के बल पर स्कूटी सवार को लूटा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके मे बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने स्कूटी सवार युवक को ओवरटेक कर रोक कर लूटपाट की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने पेट में पिस्टल सटा दी और जेब से 34 हजार रुपए निकालकर मौके से फरार हो गए। पीड़ित की पहचान सतीश कुमार शर्मा के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस घटना स्थल के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल कर आरोपियों की पहचान करने की कोशिश कर रही है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक सतीश कुमार शर्मा परिवार के साथ प्रहलाद विहार, शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में रहते है। वह पूजा पाठ के सामान की दुकान चलाते है। सतीश ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि वह शाम करीब पांच बजे स्कूटी पर सवार होकर अपनी दुकान पर जा रहा था। जब वह सेंट्रल स्कूल के पास, सीएनजी पंप सेक्टर-25, रोहिणी पहुंचा तभी 5.30 बजे पीछे से बाइक सवार दो लड़के आए। उन्होंने ओवरटेक करते हुए जबरन रुकवा कर लूट लिया।

