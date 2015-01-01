पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराधियों के बढतें हौसले:भाजपा नेता जुल्फिकार और उसके पुत्र जांबाज की गोली मारकर हत्या

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मस्जिद के दरवाजे पर घेरकर नजदीक से मारी गोली
  • नंदनगरी इलाके की घटना, पुत्र के ऊपर चाकू से भी किए वार
  • इस घटना के समय पिता-पुत्र पास की मस्जिद में फज्र की नमाज पढ़ने आए थे

नार्थ ईस्ट डिस्ट्रिक्ट के नंद नगरी इलाके में सोमवार सुबह नमाज पढ़ने मस्जिद गए भाजपा नेता और आरटीआई एक्टिविस्ट और उनके बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। वारदात के बाद बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए। मृतकों की पहचान जुल्फिकार कुरैशी (50) और उनके बेटे जांबाज कुरैशी (22) के रूप में हुई।

इस घटना के समय पिता-पुत्र पास की मस्जिद में फज्र की नमाज पढ़ने आए थे। जुल्फिकार को चार से पांच गोलियां मारी गई। पिता को बचाने आए पुत्र पर पहले चाकू से हमला किया, और फिर पीठ में गोली मार दी। जुल्फिकार कुरैशी भाजपा के अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा में मंत्री रहे थे। वह संघ के इंद्रेश कुमार के हिमालय परिवार से भी जुड़े थे। पिता-पुत्र दोनों के खिलाफ आपराधिक मामले भी दर्ज मिले है।

जुल्फिकार नंद नगरी थाने का हिस्ट्रीशीटर भी रहा है। आरोपियों की पहचान कर पुलिस उन्हें पकड़ने की कोशिश में लगी है। पुलिस ने बताया जुल्फिकार ओ-ब्लॉक, सुंदर नगरी में रहते थे। वे एक एनजीओ भी चलाते थे। नंद नगरी इलाके में होने वाली अवैध गतिविधियों के खिलाफ वह आरटीआई लगाकर आवाज उठाते रहते थे। जिस कारण उन पर पांच-छह बार जानलेवा हमला भी हो चुका था।

जुल्फिकार को करीब साढ़े चार साल पहले दिल्ली पुलिस की ओर से एक निजी सुरक्षाकर्मी दिया गया था। शुरुआत में उनके साथ 24 घंटे सुरक्षाकर्मी रहता था, लेकिन करीब एक साल से रात वाले सुरक्षाकर्मी को हटा लिया गया था। अब उनके साथ दिन में सुबह नौ बजे से रात 10 बजे तक एक पीएसओ रहता था। स्क्रैप का काम करने वाले, नशे का धंधा और भू-माफिया उन्हें धमकाते रहते थे।

मस्जिद के दरवाजे पर घेरकर नजदीक से मारी गोली
सोमवार करीब 6.15 बजे सुबह जुल्फिकार के तीनों बेटे नमाज पढ़ने के लिए पास की नूरानी मस्जिद गए। जुल्फिकार भी पीछे से मस्जिद जा रहे थे। तीन बदमाशों ने मस्जिद के दरवाजे पर उनको घेर लिया। बदमाशों ने बेहद नजदीक से जुल्फिकार पर फायरिंग की। गोली की आवाज सुनकर जांबाज मस्जिद से बाहर निकला तो बदमाशों ने उस पर भी चाकू से वार कर दिया।

जांबाज ने वहां से भागने की कोशिश की, तो उसे भी गोली मार दी। वारदात के बाद तीनों बदमाश वहां से फरार हो गए। मामले की सूचना पुलिस को मिली, जिसके बाद जांबाज को अस्पताल ले जाया गया। इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया। मरने से पहले जांबाज ने पुलिस को तीन युवकों नाम बताए, जिसके आधार पर उनकी तलाश जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें