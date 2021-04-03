पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केजरीवाल सरकार पर आरोप:भाजपा के सांसदों ने केजरीवाल सरकार के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली पुलिस से डीटीसी बसें वापस लेने का मामला

दिल्ली पुलिस से डीटीसी बस वापिस लेने के मामले में भाजपा के सांसद मनोज तिवारी, रमेश बिधूड़ी, प्रवेश साहिब सिंह, गौतम गंभीर और हंसराज हंस और मीनाक्षी लेखी ने केजरीवाल सरकार के इस फैसले को अराजकता वादियों को शह देने वाला बताया है। भाजपा सांसदों ने केजरीवाल के विरूद्ध एक स्वर में मोर्चा खोलते हुए केजरीवाल को अराजकतावादी मानसिकता से पीड़ित बताया है।

उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली के सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने केजरीवाल सरकार के फैसले पर दुःख जताते हुए कहा कि अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पुलिस ड्यूटी में लगाई गई डीटीसी बसों को वापस मांग कर अपनी अराजकतावादी मानसिकता को जाहिर कर दी है। उन्‍होंने कहा कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों का अपमान किया है। इससे पहले भी केजरीवाल पुलिस के लिए कई शर्मनाक शब्दों का प्रयोग कर उन्हें अपमानित कर चुके हैं। दिल्ली में रहते हुए केजरीवाल को पंजाब का नहीं दिल्ली के हितों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

भाजपा सांसदों ने केजरीवाल को बताया अराजकतावादी मानसिकता से पीड़ित

आम आदमी अपने गुरु और अपने सहयोगियों का नहीं हुआ वो दिल्ली का कैसे हो सकता है। पुलिस से बसें वापिस लेने का एक ही मकसद है दिल्ली जले तो जले लेकिन पंजाब में वोट मिले। - गौतम गंभीर, सांसद, भाजपा

केजरीवाल ने देशविरोधी ताकतों एवं अराजक तत्वों का साथ सीधे न दे पाने के दुःख में पुलिस की ड्यूटी में भेजी गई बसों को वापस लौटाने का तुगलकी फरमान जारी कर दिया है। - हंसराज हंस, सांसद, भाजपा

दिल्ली पुलिस से डीटीसी बसों की वापसी केजरीवाल की अराजकतावादी मानसिकता को दर्शाता है। केजरीवाल सरकार का यह फैसला सामाजिक और आर्थिक ढांचे पर न केवल चोट पहुंचाने वाला है बल्कि राष्ट्र और समाज विरोधी ताकतों को बढ़ावा देने वाला है। - मीनाक्षी लेखी, सांसद भाजपा

आपात स्थिति में पुलिस व अर्धसैनिक बलों को लाने और ले जाने के लिए बसों को केजरीवाल ने वापिस ले लिया ये बहुत दुखद है। दिल्ली पुलिस को तुरंत उनकी निजी सुरक्षा में लगी फोर्स हटा लेनी चाहिए क्योंकि बसें कानून व्यवस्था व दिल्ली वालों की सुरक्षा के लिए थीं। - रमेश बिधूड़ी, सांसद, भाजपा

केजरीवाल के इस फैसले से दिल्ली की जनता की सुरक्षा खतरे में आ जाएगी। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को जिस थाली में खाया उसी में छेद करने वाला बताते हुए कहा कि केजरीवाल जनता की रक्षा करने वाली पुलिस का साथ न देकर आंदोलनकारियों का हौसला बढ़ाने का काम कर रहे हैं। -प्रवेश साहिब सिंह, सांसद, भाजपा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें