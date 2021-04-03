पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:एलजी के साथ पिछले दरवाजे से दिल्ली की जनता पर शासन करने की तैयारी में भाजपा : सिसोदिया

  • केंद्र पर गोपनीय तरीके से दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकार छीनकर एलजी को देने का आरोप

आम आदमी पार्टी ने केंद्र सरकार पर गोपनीय तरीके से दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकार छीनकर एलजी को देने के आरोप लगाया है। दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने गुरूवार को पत्रकार वार्ता कर कहा है कि केंद्र में बैठी भाजपा सरकार ने गोपनीय तरीके से दिल्ली की जनता द्वारा चुनी गई दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकारों को छीन कर उपराज्यपाल को देने के कानून को मंजूरी दी है। केंद्र सरकार के कैबिनेट द्वारा प्रस्तावित यह बिल लोकतंत्र और संविधान की आत्मा के खिलाफ है।

गोपनीय तरीके से बनाए गए कानून द्वारा बीजेपी उपराज्यपाल के साथ पिछले दरवाजे से दिल्ली की जनता पर शासन करने की तैयारी में है। इसलिए भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार एलजी की शक्तियां बढ़ाकर दिल्ली के विकास को रोकने की तैयारी में है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि संविधान की व्याख्या के खिलाफ जाते हुए यह बिल पुलिस, भूमि और पब्लिक आर्डर के अतिरिक्त एलजी को अन्य शक्तियां भी देगा। यह बिल जनता द्वारा चुनी दिल्ली सरकार की शक्तियां कम कर एलजी को निरंकुश शक्तियां प्रदान करेगा।

सिसोदिया ने बताया कि इस कानून से एलजी की शक्तियां बढ़ेंगी और दिल्ली की चुनी हुई सरकार के पास दिल्ली की जनता के हितों के लिए निर्णय लेने का अधिकार नहीं बचेगा। यह लोकतंत्र और संविधान की आत्मा के खिलाफ है। संविधान में यह साफ-साफ लिखा है कि दिल्ली-पुलिस, भूमि और पब्लिक ऑर्डर के अतिरिक्त दिल्ली में बाकी सभी निर्णय चुनी हुई सरकार द्वारा लिए जाएंगे। 3 बार दिल्ली में हार का मुंह देख चुकी बीजेपी इस कानून के माध्यम से पिछले दरवाजे से दिल्ली की जनता पर शासन करना चाहती है।

एलजी ने पहले भी रोका दिल्ली का विकास

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि इस कानून के माध्यम से एलजी पहले की तरह जानता के हितों के हर मामले में दखल देंगे और दिल्ली के विकास को रोकने का काम करेंगे। पिछले पांच साल में दिल्ली सरकार ने जो भी फैसले लिए एलजी ने उसमें हमेशा व्यवधान उत्पन्न किया। मोहल्ला क्लिनिक, सीसीटीवी, मुफ्त बिजली, पानी, स्कूलों के विकास की फाइलों को एलजी द्वारा ठंडे बस्ते में डाला गया।

