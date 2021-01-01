पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BJP पर आप का हमला:विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज का तंज, MCD कर्मचारियों का वेतन देने पैसे नहीं; फंड बढ़ाकर कर रहे 1.5 करोड़

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता एवं विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान जानकारी देते हुए।
आम आदमी पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता एवं विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान जानकारी देते हुए।

आम आदमी पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता एवं विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज ने पार्टी मुख्यालय में रविवार को प्रेस वार्ता को संबोधित किया । इस वार्ता में उन्होने भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि भाजपा शासित नार्थ एमसीडी के पास वेतन देने के लिए पैसे नहीं है, फिर भी वह 25 लाख के पार्षद फण्ड को 600 फीसदी बढाकर 1.5 करोड़ कर रही है। नार्थ एमसीडी पार्कों में किराए पर नर्सरी व दुकानें बनाने जा रही है और भ्रष्टाचार करने के लिए पार्षदों को आय प्रमाण पत्र देने का अधिकार दे दिया है।

पार्कों में किसकी दुकान बनेगी, यह स्थानीय निगम पार्षद तय करेगा, लेकिन वहां होने वाले अतिक्रमण की जवाबदेही पार्षद और एमसीडी की नहीं है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा शासित एमसीडी पार्षद फण्ड से सड़क, नाली के काम होने की दावा कर रही है, जबकि ऑडिटर ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में काम होने पर संदेह जताया है।एमसीडी में सत्तासीन भाजपा जाते-जाते लूट की हर स्किम को दिल्ली के अंदर लागू कर रही है।

विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि दिल्ली के अंदर जगह-जगह कूड़ा फैल रहा है, सफाई कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर हैं और साथ-साथ तीनों दिल्ली नगर निगम की कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल चल रही है। हड़ताल करने का कारण बहुत वाजिब है, डॉक्टरों को, नर्सों को, सफाई कर्मियों और कई अन्य कर्मचारियों को करीब 5 महीनों से निगम ने तनख्वाह नहीं दी है। कहा जा रहा है कि निगम के पास पैसे नहीं हैं। इतने भी पैसे नहीं है कि तनख्वाह दी जा सके।

सौरभ भारद्वाज ने मीडिया के माध्यम से दिल्ली की जनता के सामने उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम का बजट रखा, जिसे शनिवार को पेश किया गया था। उन्होनें इस बात पर हैरानी जताई कि पार्षद फंड जो पहले 25 लाख था, अब उसे 600 प्रतिशत बढ़ाकर डेढ़ करोड़ किया जा रहा है। जबकि ऑडिट रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि नगर निगम के ये काम जैसे- सड़क और नालियां बनाना आदि, सिर्फ कागज़ों पर हुए है, खुद ऑडिटर कह रहा है कि हमें नहीं लगता कि ये काम किए गए हैं। यह सब बजट के अंदर लिखा है। यह कैसे संभव है कि जिस नगर निगम के पास 5 महीनों से कर्मचारियों को तनख्वाह देने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं, वही नगर निगम अपने पार्षदों को 600 प्रतिशत ज्यादा फंड आवंटित करने जा रही है।

सौरभ भारद्वाज ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि जाते- जाते उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम लूट की हर स्कीम को दिल्ली के अंदर लागू कर रही है। ऐसी ही एक हैरान कर देने वाली स्कीम सामने आयी है। पहले दक्षिण दिल्ली नगर निगम ने और अब उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम ने कहा है कि हर पार्क के अंदर दुकाने बनाएंगे। किसकी दुकान बनेगी, यह निगम पार्षद तय करेगा। उसका प्रमाण पत्र भी निगम पार्षद ही देगा। ऐसी ही दूसरी स्कीम इसके अंदर आती है, वो ये है कि ये पार्कों के अंदर प्राइवेट नर्सरी खोलेंगे और उनसे महीने का किराया लेंगे। पहले तो उन्होंने पार्कों के अंदर दुकानें खुलवा दी और बचे हुए हिस्सों में ये प्राइवेट आदमी के लिए नर्सरी खुलवा देंगे।

विधायक ने इसपर सवाल उठाते हुए पूछा कि प्राइवेट आदमी को आपने कितनी जमीन पर नर्सरी दी, उसने कितनी घेर ली, उसने पार्क में किसको आने दिया, किसको नहीं आने दिया, इसका जवाब कौन देगा? नगर निगम के यहां तो जो लोग दुकानें खोलकर बैठे हैं वो अपनी दुकानें 5-5 गुना बढ़ा लेते हैं।निगम पार्क में लोगों को नर्सरी देगा और वह पूरे पार्क पर कब्जा कर लेगा। पार्षद गायब हो जाएंगे और नगर निगम कि कोई जवाबदेही नहीं है।

नगर निगम कर्मचारियों को हमेशा छला गया

उन्होनें कहा कि हैरानी होती है कि किस तरीके से भाजपा का केंद्रीय नेतृत्व पार्षदों को इतनी बड़ी लूट करने दे रहा है। यह नहीं सोचा जा सकता था कि इस तरह से लूट मार करने की कोशिश की जाएगी। उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम के छैल बिहारी गोस्वामी ने यह बजट पेश किया है और उन्होंने नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों को पूरी तरह से छला है।

