प्रदूषण पर वार:गीला कूड़ा लाओ और खाद ले जाओ, मुहिम की शुरूआत, रोजाना 1 टन गीला कूड़ा खाद में बदलेगा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • नार्थ एमसीडी ने गीले कूड़े को खाद में बदलने की पहल शुरु की

दिल्ली में बढ़ते वायु प्रदूषण को कम करने की लिए उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम प्रदूषण गीले कूड़े को खाद में बदलने की पहल की है। यह बात नार्थ दिल्ली के महापौर ने मंगलवार को करोल बाग क्षेत्र में गीला कूड़ा लाओ और खाद ले जाओ, मुहिम की शुरूआत के दौरान कही। इस अवसर महापौर जय प्रकाश, करोलबाग क्षेत्र के उपायुक्त हिमांशु गुप्ता व निगम के अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

इस मुहिम से प्रति दिन 1 टन गीले कूड़े को खाद में बदला जाएगा व दिल्ली में कूड़े की समस्या के निपटान में मदद मिलेगी। महापौर जय प्रकाश ने कहा कि गीले कूड़े को खाद में बदलना उस ओर एक पहल है। निकट भविष्य में इस तरह के और अधिक खाद संयंत्र लगाएं जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि घर-घर में कचरे को अलग करने के लिए डोर टू डोर अभियान चलाए जा रहे हैं।

चार वार्ड में कूड़ा अलग करने का काम शुरु
उपायुक्त हिमांशु गुप्ता ने कंपोस्ट प्लांट के उद्घाटन के दौरान कहा कि इस क्षेत्र के कुल 13 वार्डों में से 4 मॉडल वार्ड हैं। जिनमें कूड़े को अलग करने का कार्य शुरू किया गया है और 16 गड्ढे खाद के लिए बनाए गए हैं। घर के स्तर पर ही कचरे को अलग करवाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

गीला कचरा सीधे खाद के गड्ढों और इस संयंत्र में आएगा, जबकि सूखा कचरा भलस्वा साइट पर जाएगा। इससे हमारे लैंड-फिल स्थल पर कूड़े का दबाव कम होगा और काफी कूड़ा पुनरूचक्रित होकर उपयोग में आएगा।

नार्थ एमसीडी दीवाली पूजन सामग्री को एकत्र कर बना रही है खाद

मूर्तियों को मिटटी में दबाया गया, जिससे प्रदूषण होने से बच सके

दीवाली के त्यौहार के बाद पूजन सामग्री व मूर्तियों को नाले व अन्य जगहों पर ना डालने की अपील का लोगों का काफी असर हुआ। उत्तरी निगम क्षेत्र की जनता ने इस अपील को बड़ी गम्भीरता से लिया और उपयोग की गयी पूजन सामग्री व मूर्तियों को चिन्हित स्थान पर रखे गए ड्रम में डाला।

जिसे पार्षदों द्वारा निगम कर्मचारियों के सहयोग से निरंतर उठवाया जा रहा है और फूलमालाओं से खाद भी बनाया जा रहा है। यह बात मंगलवार को उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम के नेता सदन योगेश कुमार वर्मा ने कही।

योगेश वर्मा ने कहा कि उन्होंने स्वयं अपने वार्ड में जगह-जगह ड्रमों में डाले गए फूलमालाओं व मूर्तियों को निगम कर्मचारियों की मदद से अलग-अलग करवाकर उन्हें उठवाने का कार्य किया और मूर्तियों को बड़े आदर के साथ विसर्जित व मिट्टी में दबवाया।

बता दें दीवाली से पहले उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम वार्डों के अंदर जगह-जगह ड्रम रखवा दिया जाए तो इससे गंदगी भी नहीं फैलेगी और लोग आसानी से उपयोग की गयी पूजन सामग्रियों को इसमें डाल सकेंगे।

