प्रधानमंत्री के 2 लक्ष्य:कोरोना से मृत्यु दर 1% और संक्रमण दर 5% से नीचे लाना

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आठ राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बैठक की

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अगले कुछ महीनों के भीतर देश में कोरोना से मरने वालों की दर 1 प्रतिशत से नीचे लाने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। जबकि संक्रमण के फैलाव की दर को 5 फीसदी से कम करने का। उन्होंने मंगलवार को विभिन्न राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए कोरोना की समीक्षा बैठक की।

इसी दौरान ये लक्ष्य निर्धारित किए।प्रधानमंत्री ने सभी राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से कहा कि वे प्रभावी रणनीति बनाएं। ज्यादा से ज्यादा आरटी-पीसीआर (रिवर्स ट्रांसक्रिप्शन-पॉलिमरेज चेन रिएक्शन) टेस्ट किए जाएं, जो नतीजों के लिहाज से अधिक सटीक होते हैं। शेष | पेज 4 पर

मोदी ने मुख्यमंत्रियों से तय लक्ष्य हासिल करने के लिए रणनीति बनाने को कहा है
आठ राज्यों से विशेष ध्यान देने को कहा
समीक्षा बैठक में सभी राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों के मुख्यमंत्री मौजूद थे। मोदी ने 8 राज्यों को विशेष सतर्कता बरतने और कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए अधिक प्रयास करने का निर्देश दिया। इन राज्यों में हरियाणा, दिल्ली, छत्तीसगढ़, केरल, महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान, गुजरात, प. बंगाल शामिल हैं।

हरियाणा सीएम को टोका- आप सिर्फ रणनीति बताइए

बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर को बीच में ही टोक दिया। वे अपने भाषण में आंकड़े गिना रहे थे। लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री ने उन्हें रोक कर कहा, ‘मनोहर जी, आंकड़े हमारे पास हैं। आप वह रणनीति बताइए, जो आपने कोरोना का प्रसार रोकने के लिए बनाई है।’

शाह ने बताया- लक्ष्य कैसे हासिल कर सकते हैं

बैठक में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह भी थे। उन्होंने कहा राज्यों को हर शहर के कंटेनमेंट जोन के लिए सटीक रणनीति और दिशा-निर्देश तैयार करना चाहिए। ये पहले से अधिक प्रभावी हों। इन इलाकों का डेटा हर 15 दिन में अपडेट किया जाए। रेड जोन के इलाकों में अधिकारी हर सप्ताह दौरा करें। समीक्षा करें व जरूरी बदलाव करें।

केजरीवाल ने कहा- प्रदूषण से फिर बढ़ा संक्रमण

बैठक में दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा, बीते दिनों दिल्ली में प्रदूषण बढ़ने की वजह से कोरोना संक्रमण का प्रसार तेज हुआ है। उन्होंने इस दौरान अपनी रणनीति बताई। साथ ही पीएम से आग्रह किया केंद्र के अस्पतालों में 1,000 आईसीयू बिस्तर दिल्ली के मरीजों के लिए आरक्षित किए जाएं।

सभी राज्यों से लिखित में फीडबैक मांगा, वैक्सीन कैसे बांटेंगे? यह भी पूछा

प्रधानमंत्री ने मुख्यमंत्रियों से कहा, ‘हमें मिलकर काम करना है। आप सभी लिखित में अपना फीडबैक दीजिए। इसमें खास तौर पर यह बताइए कि अपने राज्य में कोरोना का प्रसार रोकने के लिए आपने क्या कदम उठाए हैं। किस तरह की रणनीति अपनाई है।’ बैठक के बाद मनोहर खट्टर ने मीडिया को बताया, ‘प्रधानमंत्री ने मुख्यमंत्रियों से यह भी पूछा है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन लोगों तक पहुंचाने की कार्ययोजना क्या होगी।’

