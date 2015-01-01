पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंपनियों का योगदान:बीएसईएस यमुना पॉवर ने 3 एम्बुलेंस और 50 हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीन दिल्ली सरकार को सौंपा

नई दिल्ली33 मिनट पहले
बीएसईएस यमुना पाॅवर द्वारा दी गईं दो हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीनों का दिल्ली सचिवालय में उद्धघाटन किया।

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार की दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने को लेकर चलाई जा रही मुहिम को मजबूती प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से कंपनियां भी सहयोग देने के लिए आगे आ रही हैं। दिल्ली सरकार की मुहिम को मजबूती प्रदान करने के लिए बीएसईएस यमुना पॉवर लिमिटेड ने आज तीन एंबुलेंस और 50 हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीनें दिल्ली सरकार के स्वास्थ्य विभाग को सौंपा।

दिल्ली सचिवालय में आयोजित एक सादे समारोह में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन ने तीनों एंबुलेंस को हरी झंडी दिखा कर अस्पतालों के लिए रवाना किया। यह तीनों एंबुलेंस दिल्ली के जीटीबी, जीबी पंत और लाल बहादुर शास्ती अस्पताल को सौंपी गई हैं। साथ ही, बीएसईएस यमुना पाॅवर द्वारा दी गईं दो हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीनों का दिल्ली सचिवालय में उद्धघाटन किया।

इस मौके पर दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन ने बीएसईएस यमुना पॉवर लिमिटेड का धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा कि यह एम्बुलेंस और हैंड सैनिटाइजर दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए काफी उपयोगी साबित होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि यह मशीनें अच्छी गुणवत्ता वाली और कांटेक्ट लेस हैं, जिसमें हाथ लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि इन सभी हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीनों को दिल्ली के अलग-अलग मोहल्ला क्लीनिक में लगाया जाएगा, ताकि वहां आने वाले लोगों को हाथों को सैनिटाइज करने की सुविधा प्रदान की जा सके।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन ने एंबुलेंस की विशेषताओं के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि यह जीवन रक्षक एम्बुलेंस है, इसमें वेंटिलेटर भी लगा हुआ है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि इसका दिल्ली के लोगों को बहुत फायदा मिलेगा।

इस अवसर पर बीएसईएस यमुना पॉवर लिमिटेड के चीफ एक्जीक्यूटिव ऑफिसर पी.आर. कुमार भी उपस्थित रहे। उन्होंने वहां उपस्थित सभी गणमान्य लोगों का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि हम लोग अपनी सीएसआर पहल ‘सुरक्षा’ के तहत तीन एंबुलेंस और 50 हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीनों का वितरण कर रहे हैं। हैंड सैनिटाइजर मशीनों के साथ-साथ तापमान मापने की मशीनें भी दी जा रही हैं। वहीं प्रत्येक मशीन के साथ 10 लीटर सैनिटाइजर भी दिया गया है।

एडवांस लाइफ सपोर्ट (एएलएस) एम्बुलेंस सेवा गंभीर मरीजों के लिए निःशुल्क और जीवन रक्षक सुविधाओं से लैस होती हैं। इन एम्बुलेंस का फिलहाल कोरोना के गंभीर मरीजों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने में इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। इसके बाद, दिल का दौरा पड़ने वाले, सांस की परेशानी से ग्रसित मरीजों, आग में झुलसने, नवजात और प्रसव के गंभीर मरीजों को अस्पताल लाने में लाभ मिलेगा।

जीवन रक्षक सुविधाओं से लैस होगी एएलएस एम्बुलेंस-

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेंद्र जैन ने बताया कि सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती गंभीर मरीजों को इस सुविधा का लाभ मिलेगा। एएलएस एम्बुलेंस में वेंटिलेटर, ऑक्सीजन, ऑटोमैटेड डिफीब्रीलेटर, मल्टी पैरा मॉनीटर, फिटल डॉप्लर, इमरजेंसी दवाएं और पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ होंगे।

