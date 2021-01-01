पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  By Issuing Fake Video Of CM Kejriwal On Agriculture Law, BJP Admitted That PM's Credibility Is Over

उपमुख्यमंत्री सिसोदिया बोले:कृषि कानून पर सीएम केजरीवाल का फर्जी वीडियो जारी कर भाजपा ने माना पीएम की विश्वसनीयता हो चुकी है खत्म

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • सीएम के इंटरव्यू का वीडियो एडिट कर किसानों पर कृषि विरोधी कानून थोपने की साजिश

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि भाजपा और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की विश्वसनीयता खत्म हो चुकी है। इसलिए भाजपा ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के लंबे इंटरव्यू के वीडियो को एडिट कर किसानों पर कृषि विरोधी काले कानून थोपने की साजिश रची है। किसानों के खिलाफ सभी साजिशें विफल होने के बाद भाजपा ने केजरीवाल की विश्वसनीयता का सहारा लेने का कुचक्र रचा है।

उसे पता है कि देश की जनता केवल सीएम केजरीवाल की बात पर विश्वास कर सकती है, इसलिए भाजपा ने कृषि कानूनों पर फर्जी वीडियो जारी किया है। इसके खिलाफ आम आदमी पार्टी कानूनी कार्रवाई करेगी। आम आदमी पार्टी मुख्यालय में आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने यह बातें कही।

उन्होंने कहा- भाजपा ने एक वीडियो ट्विट कर दावा किया है कि मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने तीनों किसान कानूनों का समर्थन किया है। यह उनके लंबे इंटरव्यू को जोड़-तोड़ कर फर्जी तरीके से बनाया किया गया है। सिसोदिया ने फर्जी वीडियो के साथ असली इंटरव्यू दिखाकर बताया कि इसमें किन हिस्सों को हटाकर फर्जीवाड़ा किया गया है।

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि भाजपा सत्ता में होने के बावजूद असहाय महसूस कर रही है, क्योंकि उसके नेतृत्व पर जनता को भरोसा नहीं रहा। मोदी जी बार-बार किसान कानूनों का लाभ गिना चुके हैं। लेकिन किसानों को यह बात समझ में आ चुकी है कि उनके साथ धोखा हुआ है।

जब भाजपा समझाने में विफल रही, तो किसानों को गद्दार घोषित किया गया, फिर खालिस्तानी भी कहा गया। इसके बाद भाजपा ने 26 जनवरी को लाल किले पर हंगामा कराया। भाजपा ने तिरंगे का अपमान भी कराया, लेकिन जनता इन सभी साजिशों को समझ चुकी है और बीजेपी की नीयत का पर्दाफाश हो गया है।

उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जब जनता ने इनकी किसी भी साजिश को नहीं माना, तो भाजपा ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर गुंडे भेज कर किसानों पर हमला कराया। सिंधु बॉर्डर पर भी भाजपा ने अपने गुंडे भेजकर सिखों की पगड़ी उछलवा दी, किसानों पर हमले कराए। भाजपा ने यह दिखाने की कोशिश की कि स्थानीय लोग लड़ रहे हैं, जबकि उनके हथकंडों को जनता समझ चुकी है।

सीएम केजरीवाल के इंटरव्यू को काट कर तैयार किया फर्जी वीडियो

आप का आरोप है कि मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने एक चैनल को दिए इंटरव्यू में किसान कानून के पक्ष भाजपा नेताओं की ओर से गिनाए जा रहे फायदों को तर्क से खारिज किया था। भाजपा ने उस इंटरव्यू के वीडियो को एडिट कर सोशल मीडिया में वायरल कर दिया। वीडियो एडिट इस तरह किया गया, जिससे लगे कि भाजपा नेता किसान बिल के समर्थन में जो बात कर रहें, वह अरविंद केजरीवाल के मत हैं।

