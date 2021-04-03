पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मालवीय नगर में ठगी के लिए खोला कॉल सेंटर, एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • एयरलाइंस में नौकरी और ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग के बहाने की जा रही थी ठगी

मालवीय नगर में लोगों को ठगने के लिए खोले गए फर्जी कॉल सेंटर का पर्दाफाश हुआ है। यहां से एयरलाइंस में नौकरी देने और ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग में बम्पर गिफ्ट के बहाने पब्लिक से रकम ऐंठने का गौरखधंधा चल रहा था।

इस कॉल सेंटर में एक सुपरवाइजर के अधीन सोलह युवतियां कॉल एग्जीक्यूटिव के तौर पर काम कर रही थीं। पुलिस ने इस केस में एक युवक को अरेस्ट किया है, जिसकी पहचान गोविंदपुरी कालकाजी निवासी आकाश प्रसाद के तौर पर हुई।

डीसीपी साउथ डिस्ट्रिक अतुल कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया तीन फरवरी को साइबर सेल इंस्पेक्टर अजीत कुमार की टीम ने भगत सिंह पार्क के नजदीक बेसमेंट में चल रहे इस कॉल सेंटर में दबिश डाली थी। जहां मौजूद युवतियां फोन पर लोगों को अपने जाल में फंसाती मिली। मामले की जांच के दौरान पुलिस को पता चला यह कॉल सेंटर पिछले महीने में दूसरे सप्ताह से चल रहा था। जिसके पार्टनर हर्ष और विनोद हैं। घर के मालिक ने पुलिस को बताया इन दोनों ने पिछले साल दिसंबर में उनसे संपर्क किया था। बेसमेंट को किराए पर एज्युकेशन कोचिंग सेंटर खोलने की बात कहकर लिया था।

शॉपिंग पर गिफ्ट के बहाने भी ठगी के तरीके की ट्रेनिंग दी

आरोपी आकाश ने पूछताछ में बताया हर्ष और विनोद अपना एप के जरिए सेल्स एग्जीक्यूटिव नौकरी के लिए विज्ञापन दिए थे। काम पर रखे जाने के दौरान इन्हें फर्जी कॉल्स की ट्रेनिंग दी गई। दोनों मुख्य आरोपियों ने जॉब फ्रॉड के लिए क्वीकर और ऑनलाइन शॉप फ्रॉड के लिए एक अन्य वेबसाइट बना रखी थी।

आरोपियों ने बाकायदा लोगों को झांसा में लेने और पीड़ितों की जेब से रुपए निकलवाने के तौर तरीके भी बताए थे। आखिर कैसे वे जॉब के मद्देनजर रजिस्ट्रेशन, इंटरव्यू व नियुक्त पत्र के बहाने लोगों से रुपए वसूल सकते हैं। साथ ही ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग पर गिफ्ट के बहाने भी ठगी के तरीके बताए गए। पुलिस ने इस कॉल सेंटर से तीन कम्प्यूटर सिस्टम, तीन लैपटॉप, इंटरनेट कनेक्शन के लिए वाईफाई, चार वॉकी टॉकी आदि सामान जब्त किया है। आरोपियों ने खुलासा किया कि वे अब तक अस्सी लोगों को अपना शिकार बना चुके हैं। आरोपी बारहवीं तक पढ़ा है जो पहले निजी कंपनी में सेल्स एग्जीक्यूटिव के तौर पर काम करता था। पुलिस को अब इस रैकेट में शामिल अन्य आरोपियों की तलाश है।

