जागरूकता कार्यक्रम:कैंसर दर्दनाक व खर्चीली बीमारी है, इसके सौ प्येरकार हैं; गुटखा, पान-मसाला खाने से बचना चाहिए

फरीदाबाद22 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद। जवाहर लाल नेहरू कॉलेज में कैंसर के प्रति छात्रों को जागरूक करते डॉक्टर। - Dainik Bhaskar
फरीदाबाद। जवाहर लाल नेहरू कॉलेज में कैंसर के प्रति छात्रों को जागरूक करते डॉक्टर।

स्थानीय पं. जवाहर लाल नेहरू गर्वनमेंट कॉलेज में संतोष अस्पताल द्वारा कैंसर के प्रति जागरूकता पैदा करने के लिए एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें अस्पताल के विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों द्वारा कैंसर से बचाव व उसके उपचार के बारे में विद्यार्थियों को रूबरू कराया गया। डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि कैंसर बेहद दर्दनाक और खर्चीली बीमारी है। ये सौ प्रकार के होते हैं। ऐसे में लोगों का पान मसाला और गुटखा के सेवन से बचना चाहिए, अन्यथा पूरे जीवनभर पछताना पड़ता है।

डॉक्टर संदीप मल्होत्रा और मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में डा. पीयूष मल्होत्रा उपस्थित रहे। अस्पताल के वूमेन सेल की संयोजक डा. नीरकंवल मणि द्वारा छात्राओं को महिला संबंधी परेशानियों के बारे में अवगत कराया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में गर्वनमेंट कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल डा. एमके गुप्ता भी मौजूद रहे। छात्रों को संबोधित करते हुए डॉ. संदीप मल्होत्रा ने कहा कि कैंसर एक किस्म की बीमारी नहीं होती, बल्कि यह कई रूप में होता है।

इस खतरनाक बीमारी से बचने के लिए ये करें

डॉ मल्होत्रा ने बचाव की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि कैंसर की रोकथाम के लिए तंबाकू उत्पादों का प्रयोग न करें। कम वसा वाला भोजन करें तथा सब्जी, फलों और समूचे अनाजों का उपयोग अधिक करें तथा नियमित व्यायाम करें। डॉ. पीयूष मल्होत्रा ने कैंसर के लक्षणों के बारे में बताया कि कैंसर में स्तन या शरीर के किसी अन्य भाग में कड़ापन या गांठ होना, एक नया तिल या मौजूदा तिल में परिवर्तन, कोई खराश जो ठीक नहीं हो पाती, स्वर बैठना या खांसी ना हटना, आंत्र या मूत्राशय की आदतों में परिवर्तन, खाने के बाद असुविधा महसूस करना, निगलने के समय कठिनाई होना, वजन में बिना किसी कारण के वृद्धि या कमी, असामान्य रक्तस्राव या डिस्चार्ज, कमजोर लगना या बहुत थकावट महसूस करना आदि हो सकते हैं।

